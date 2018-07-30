Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tokyo 2020 names director for opening and closing ceremonies

Associated Press
News
30 Jul 2018
AP Image

TOKYO (AP) — A renowned actor in traditional Japanese theater will oversee the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee announced Monday that Mansai Nomura will be chief executive creative director for all four ceremonies.

Generations of his family have been involved in a form of theater called "kyogen" for 250 years. Nomura has also appeared in Japanese movies and produced and directed modern plays in Japan and overseas.

The selection committee cited his experience and knowledge of both classical and modern Japanese arts.

Tokyo 2020 also named movie director Takashi Yamazaki as executive creative director for the two Olympic ceremonies, and ad agency creative director Hiroshi Sasaki in the same role for the Paralympic events.

Sasaki was behind the segment at the closing ceremony of the 2016 Rio Games that featured Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as the Super Mario game character.

