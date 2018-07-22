Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tokyo christens futuristic 2020 Olympic mascots

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
8   //    22 Jul 2018, 10:33 IST

Tokyo, Jul 22 (AFP) Japanese organisers formally introduced their doe-eyed 2020 Olympic mascots to the world today, christening them with superhero names that could provide a tongue-twisting challenge to some.

The blue-checked Olympic mascot was dubbed "Miraitowa" -- combining the Japanese words for future and eternity, organisers said at an event in Tokyo.

It expresses the hope for a bright future stretching off forever, according to officials.

Its Paralympic partner which sports pink checks is called "Someity" -- borrowing from the word for a variety of Japan's iconic cherry trees and the English expression "so mighty".

The characters are said to combine tradition and innovation, organisers said.

The pointy-eared mascots bestowed with "special powers" were unveiled in February this year after being chosen by schoolchildren from a shortlist of three across mascot-mad Japan.

Miraitowa has a "strong sense of justice and is very athletic," according to Olympic officials, adding that it also possesses magical powers that enable it "to move anywhere instantaneously".

Someity is said to be "usually calm" but "gets very powerful when needed," organisers noted cryptically.

Mascots are massive in Japan, where there are literally thousands representing everything from small communities to prisons.

Known locally as "yuru-kyara" or "laid-back characters," mascots can also be major money-spinners.

Tokyo organisers will hope their 2020 mascots can replicate the success of Soohorang, the cuddly stuffed tiger from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang earlier this year.

At their unveiling in February, social media reaction was mixed with some posters complaining they wanted something "more round" and more "huggable."

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24, 2020

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Tokyo 2020 official mascots unveiled at ceremony
RELATED STORY
Heat is on Tokyo 2020 organizers to combat high temperatures
RELATED STORY
Tokyo's 1964 Olympics echo through the city's 2020 games
RELATED STORY
IOA signs Li-Ning as its apparel partner till Tokyo...
RELATED STORY
Organizers of 2020, 2024 Olympics sign cooperative agreement
RELATED STORY
IOC leader happy with shrinking 2026 Winter Olympic contest
RELATED STORY
In pictures: A look at all the Olympics mascots through...
RELATED STORY
Commonwealth Games 2018: 11 medallists from Gold Coast...
RELATED STORY
5 best gold wins for Indians at CWG 2018
RELATED STORY
10 youngest Olympic medal winners
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us