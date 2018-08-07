Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Tokyo Olympic chief pushes for daylight saving time

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
33   //    07 Aug 2018, 12:34 IST

Tokyo, Aug 7 (AFP) The chief organiser of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics appealed today for Japan to introduce daylight saving time to reduce the effect of the extreme summer heat on athletes and spectators.

"I want them to use the Olympics as a way to give a maximum push for the project," said former prime minister Yoshiro Mori after meeting current premier Shinzo Abe.

Japan is currently sweating through a deadly heatwave that has seen the mercury top 40 degrees in some parts of the country and sparked fears over the well-being of participants at the 2020 games.

Abe responded by urging members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to consider the plan, according to Toshiaki Endo, a former Olympic minister who attended the meeting.

Japan adopted daylight saving time in 1948 under US occupation after defeat in World War II but scrapped it four years later amid concerns it was encouraging longer work hours.

The idea has won favour from some in business and politics as a way to allow the famously hard-working Japanese to enjoy longer summer evenings with their families.

But critics say extending daylight hours risks people staying in the office longer, hindering official efforts to clamp down on overtime.

In Tokyo, the sun sets at around 7pm, even at the height of summer. Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters that it was just one proposal among many to mitigate the effects of the heat.

"However, the measure would have a significant impact on the everyday lives of the Japanese people and we only have two years before the event," Suga warned.

He said officials were drafting plans to lessen the impact of the hot weather, including early starting times for competitions and laying special pavement to reduce road surface temperature.

"We are already taking comprehensive and thorough measures," he said

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
2020 Tokyo Olympics consider daylight saving to beat heat
RELATED STORY
Tokyo 2020 names director for opening and closing ceremonies
RELATED STORY
Between Rio and Tokyo, Paltrinieri looks for Olympic feeling
RELATED STORY
IOA signs Li-Ning as its apparel partner till Tokyo...
RELATED STORY
Facial recognition system set to be used in Olympic security
RELATED STORY
Kerri Walsh Jennings plans to chase gold in Tokyo, retire
RELATED STORY
Sinkovic brothers take first step on Olympic rowing mission
RELATED STORY
Olympic gold medalist Hanyu to receive prestigious award
RELATED STORY
Tokyo 2020 organizers say venue delays won't hit test events
RELATED STORY
10 best Olympic boxers of all time
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us