Tokyo Olympic organizers conduct security tests with police

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Sep 2018, 14:43 IST
AP Image

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers conducted a series of drills with the metropolitan police department on Friday with the aim of boosting security for the 2020 Games.

The drills included removing an explosive package and subduing a knife-wielding intruder who attempted to breach security. Officials also tested facial recognition technology.

While Tokyo is considered one of the safest cities in the world, the Japanese capital has had its share of incidents over the years.

In 1995, a Japanese doomsday cult released sarin gas on the Tokyo subway, killing 13 people and sowing panic during the morning commute. The attack woke up a relatively safe country to the risk of urban terrorism.

In 2008, a man drove a truck into an intersection in Akihabara and plowed into a crowd. He then got out of the truck and stabbed people at random. Seven people were killed in the attack.

Officials are also concerned about natural disasters during the games like typhoons and earthquakes.

This month, the strongest typhoon in 25 years hit the western part of the country, killing 11. A few days later, 41 people were killed by a powerful earthquake on the northern island of Hokkaido.

