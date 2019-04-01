×
Tom Brady announces 'retirement' in first tweet

News
01 Apr 2019
Brady-cropped
Tom Brady

Tom Brady picked the perfect day to post his first ever tweet.

The New England Patriots quarterback used April Fools' Day to try his hand at comedy, "announcing" he has decided to retire and tweet in his newfound spare time.

All the Brady naysayers out there shouldn't hold their breath, though. Brady has stated multiple times that he wants to play into his mid-40s. He turns 42 in August, so will hope he still has a couple of years left in the tank.

However, Twitter was set abuzz by the six-time Super Bowl champion's first post.

