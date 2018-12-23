×
Tony Harrison upsets Jermell Charlo for WBC title

Associated Press
NEWS
News
23 Dec 2018, 08:59 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Harrison withstood a late surge by Jermell Charlo to take the WBC super welterweight title Saturday night in a unanimous decision that drew heavy boos from the crowd at Barclays Center.

When the verdict was announced, Harrison leaped around the ring in celebration while Charlo stood in disbelief. Soon after Charlo broke into Harrison's interview on Fox to say "You know I won this fight."

Not according to judges Julie Lederman and Ron McNair, who had it 115-113 for Harrison. Robin Taylor scored it 116-112 for the winner.

The AP had it 115-113 for Charlo, whose twin Jermall was set to defend his WBC interim middleweight crown later in the evening.

"I got back to my corner after every round," Harrison said. "They told me to just keep doing what you're doing. You're dictating the pace. I dictated the pace. That's what champions do. Champions don't just try to knock people out. That's all he wanted to do. I dictated it. I used my jab. I dictated the fight. That's what champions do."

Both fighters missed dozens of punches, but they also landed some sharp ones through the 12 rounds. Charlo connected with more efficiency, and he staggered Harrison toward the end of the fight.

But it was Harrison who was standing with the belt at the end.

"They took that fight from me," Charlo said. "I was pressing the action. He didn't win that fight. I'm going to get my belts back."

For his fourth defense of the title he won by knocking out John Jackson in May 2016, Charlo, 153 1/2 pounds, entered the ring in a black robe with a lion's head. Harrison wasn't outdone in the costume department, though, sporting and orange-and-black swirled pattern on his warmup suit, with his name and No. 7 on the back. He also was wearing eyeglasses and a bandanna.

After the victory, he was wearing a huge smile that didn't fade even as the fans voiced their displeasure.

Now 28-2, Harrison lost his previous attempt for a title to Jarrett Hurd for the IBF crown in 2017.

Charlo is 31-1.

Dominic Breazeale used a monstrous right hand to knock out Carlos Negron in an action-filled heavyweight fight. Neither had fought in more than a year, but there was little rustiness once Breazeale got going after Negron controlled the early rounds.

Negron frequently landed left leads and had Breazeale off-balance early. But he also was hit enough to bleed under the left eye and from the nose.

Then Breazeale took charge, and the knockout punch sent Negron partially through the ropes.

Breazeale, 33, has lost once, to Anthony Joshua for the IBF heavyweight crown 2 1-2 years ago. He's hoping to get back into the championship picture as a WBC mandatory contender for Deontay Wilder's belt. Wilder was at ringside to see Breazeale improve to 20-1 with 18 knockouts.

Breazeale outweighed Negron, 30, by 30 1-2 pounds.

Negron fell to 20-2. Both are former Olympians.

Associated Press
NEWS
