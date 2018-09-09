Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tour de France champion Thomas signs new Team Sky contract

Associated Press
09 Sep 2018
LONDON (AP) — Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has ended speculation over his future by signing a new three-year contract with Team Sky.

The 32-year-old Thomas, whose previous deal was set to expire at the end of 2018, had been the subject of interest from other teams.

However, the Welshman has decided to stay with the British team and is now contracted through to the 2021 season.

"I'm pleased it's sorted and delighted to be staying with the team," Thomas told Team Sky. "It's working really well for me here and I'm excited about what's still to come."

Thomas, who picked up Olympic gold medals in team pursuit in 2008 and 2012, finally triumphed at this year's Tour de France, having spent much of his career playing a supporting role to the likes of former champions Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome.

