Travis Kelce: Kareem Hunt's release from Chiefs 'ripped our hearts out'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 16 Jun 2019, 20:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt's departure ripped out the hearts of the Kansas City Chiefs, according to his former team-mate Travis Kelce.

Running back Hunt was released by the Chiefs in November after a video surfaced of him appearing to shove and kick a woman in the hallway of a Cleveland hotel in February 2018.

Hunt got a second chance when he signed with the Browns in February and was later suspended for the first eight games of this season in March for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Speaking before Browns receiver Jarvis Landry's celebrity softball game at Classic Park in Cleveland on Saturday, the Chiefs tight end discussed Hunt and how he believes the Browns will get the best version of him when he returns from his ban.

"I think so, without a doubt," Kelce told reporters. "Me and Kareem have been good friends ever since he got to Kansas City. Another fellow Clevelander. He's a north-east Ohio guy.

"I think you guys are getting an unbelievable athlete, somebody that can change the game with one or two carries, one or two touches and really give you a chance to win.

"He's an unbelievable player. It ripped our hearts out when he got released from Kansas City, but to see him get another chance, I would hope and I would think he's going to make the absolute most of it."

Despite his off-field issues, Kelce still stands by Hunt.

"The biggest thing was as much as you try to stay away from the actual situation that happened, Kareem has been nothing but a good friend and a good team-mate," Kelce said.

Advertisement

"He's been in the community trying to make a difference in other people's lives. That's what's real. Everyone has things that go wrong in their lives. It's how you come out of those situations that determine your true character.

"I think I'll just leave it as that. What we said is true. Kareem, I hope he makes the best of his situation."