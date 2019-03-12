Trent Brown to swap Patriots for Raiders, become highest-paid OL in history

Trent Brown

The Oakland Raiders are set to splash out on offensive tackle Trent Brown, who will leave the New England Patriots to become the highest paid offensive lineman in history.

According to widespread reports – including from NFL.com and ESPN – the 25-year-old will earn $16.5million a year, having agreed a four-year, $66m contract.

The agreement includes $36.75m guaranteed after Brown, the heaviest active player in the league at 380 pounds, played a pivotal role in protecting Tom Brady as New England earned a sixth Super Bowl victory last season.

In Oakland, the left tackle will bump former first-round pick Kolton Miller the right side after the deal is finalised when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

The #Raiders are signing OT Trent Brown to a massive contract worth $66M over 4 years, meaning first-round Kolton Miller could end up on the right side. pic.twitter.com/zKtvhK8los — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019

The Patriots acquired Brown from the San Francisco 49ers last April.

A seventh-round pick by San Francisco in 2015, Brown had predominantly played at right tackle before switching to the left side under the tuition of New England's offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

The Raiders are revamping their roster under Jon Gruden. They struck a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade for star wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday.

Former Patriots’ OT Trent Brown intends to sign a four-year, $66 million contract that includes $36.75 million guaranteed with the Oakland Raiders, per source, making him highest paid OL in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

In back-to-back offseasons, Patriots’ offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has helped Trent Brown and Nate Solder to record-breaking deals. Scarnecchia deserves commission, if not a place in Canton. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019