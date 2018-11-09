×
Tuktamysheva leads women's short program at NHK Trophy

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    09 Nov 2018, 16:30 IST
AP Image

HIROSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Russian figure skater Elizaveta Tuktamysheva led after the women's short program at the NHK Trophy on Friday.

Tuktamysheva received 76.17 points for her routine that included a triple axel and a triple lutz.

Satoko Miyahara was 0.09 points behind, and fellow Japanese Mai Mihara was third with 70.38 points.

The free skate is on Saturday.

Natalia Zabiiako and Alexander Enbert of Russia were first after the pairs short program with a season-best 73.48 points.

Cheng Peng and Yang Jin of China was second with 70.66, and Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro of Canada third with 67.70.

Many of the skaters in this weekend's fourth Grand Prix event are aiming to qualify for the Dec. 6-9 Grand Prix Final in Vancouver, Canada.

Associated Press
NEWS
