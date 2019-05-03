Tyreek Hill's lawyer issues in-depth denial of child-abuse claims

Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill's attorney has written a lengthy letter to the NFL denying the child-abuse claims made against the wide receiver by his fiancee Crystal Espinal.

The Kansas City Chiefs last week stood Hill down from all team duties after CBS affiliate KCTV5 released an audio clip that allegedly included the 25-year-old and Espinal discussing how their three-year-old son had hurt his arm.

In the clip, circulated a day after Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced no charges would be filed against the pair in relation to claims of child abuse, Hill is accused by Espinal of striking the child and using a belt to punish him – an allegation he also levelled against his fiancee, but which she denies.

Correspondence obtained by ESPN from Hill's lawyer N. Trey Pettlon dismissed the accusations made about the Chiefs player.

"[Hill] categorically denies he has ever 'punched' his son in the chest or anywhere on his body, or otherwise touched him in the chest in a mean-spirited manner or as a form of discipline," Pettlon wrote.

The letter also said Hill did not break his son's arm and that when the boy was taken to the hospital it was deemed an accident.

Pettlon did admit the three-time Pro Bowler remarked Espinal should be "terrified" of him, calling it "inexcusable".

The attorney added that Hill is willing to meet with Chiefs and NFL officials as they conduct their investigations into the situation, stating he would cooperate "to the extent that he can under the law".

Hill was suspended and barred from any team activities after the recording was released last week, with Kansas City general manager Brett Veach stating the team learned of the audio at the same time as the public.