Tyreek Hill signs contract extension with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill has agreed to a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced on Friday.

Terms of the wide receiver's new deal were not disclosed by the Chiefs, though it is reported to be a three-year extension worth $54million.

Hill was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract but had been in negotiations with the franchise in the hope of completion prior to the 2019 season.

Kansas City open the new campaign away to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

A fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft, Hill has been a Pro Bowl selection in all three of his seasons in the NFL, registering 223 catches for 3,255 yards and 25 receiving touchdowns.

The 25-year-old has also rushed 63 times for 477 yards with four touchdowns and was a key component in the Chiefs team that won the AFC West last season.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue my playing career here in Kansas City," Hill said in a statement released by the Chiefs.

"Kansas City is my home, and I appreciate the love and support from [CEO] Clark Hunt, coach [Andy] Reid and [general manager] Brett Veach along with my coaches and team-mates. To Chiefs Kingdom, you're the best fans in the world."

Hill was cleared to begin training camp with Kansas City in the offseason after the NFL conducted a "comprehensive investigation" into allegations he had abused his three-year-old son. Based on the evidence available, the league ruled he had not violated their personal conduct policy.