U'khand CM felicitates Laskshya Sen, Kuhoo Garg

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
10   //    26 Jul 2018, 15:56 IST

Dehradun, Jul 26 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has honoured Asia junior badminton champion Lakshya Sen by presenting him with a cheque of Rs 5.53 lakh at a felicitation ceremony held at the chief minister's residence here.

At the event held yesterday, Rawat also presented Kuhoo Garg, who won the Lagos International Badminton Classics, with a cheque of Rs 2 lakh.

"The children of Uttarakhand grow up in the lap of nature and are therefore strong. They also have the spirit to excel in whichever field they choose. The success of Lakshya Sen and Kuhoo Garg is a victory of our youth who are showing promise in every sports," the chief minister said.

Sen said his efforts would be directed towards bringing glory to his country and state in the future. Since Garg is in Russia nowadays, the cash award was received by her parents.

On Sunday, Lakshya became only the third Indian shuttler to win the Asia Junior Championships after late Gautam Thakkar (1965) and Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu (2012). He defeated the reigning world junior champion, Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand, in straight games at the finals in Jakarta, Indonesia.

On the same day, Kuhoo Garg and Ria Mukherjee had won the women's doubles title in the Lagos International badminton tournament in Nigeria

Press Trust of India
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
