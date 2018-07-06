Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC champ Max Holloway out of big fight with concussion woes

Associated Press
NEWS
News
12   //    06 Jul 2018, 00:33 IST
AP Image

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Featherweight champion Max Holloway has been pulled from his title fight against Brian Ortega at UFC 226 due to symptoms of an apparent concussion.

The UFC confirmed the decision Thursday, one day after Holloway's management team said he wouldn't fight Saturday at the UFC's biggest show of the summer.

Holloway made two trips to the emergency room this week after his coaches and management noticed he was acting unusually.

Ortega won't fight a replacement opponent at UFC 226. The unbeaten challenger is likely to wait for a title shot at Holloway later this year.

Mike Perry's bout with Paul Felder has been elevated to the pay-per-view portion of the UFC 226 show.

Heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis will replace Holloway and Ortega as the event's penultimate bout.

