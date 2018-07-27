Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
University stops Nassar victims' payments amid fraud worries

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    27 Jul 2018, 19:39 IST
AP Image

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University has halted payments from a $10 million fund it set up for counseling services for victims of now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar amid concerns about possible fraudulent claims.

The Lansing State Journal reports the school stopped making payments Wednesday after the Healing Assistance Fund administrator's flagged the issue. MSU spokeswoman Emily Guerrant says stopping payments will allow an investigation into the issue.

Guerrant says the fund had distributed more than $1.1 million as of June 30.

Nassar worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He is imprisoned for molesting athletes and possessing child pornography.

The Detroit News reports John Manly, a civil attorney for roughly 200 victims, says fraud should be rooted out but that he worries about how victims will cope without.

Associated Press
NEWS
