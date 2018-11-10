×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

US beats Sweden, cruises into 4 Nations Cup title game

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    10 Nov 2018, 09:58 IST
AP Image

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Sydney Brodt, Melissa Samoskevich and Hannah Brandt scored in the first period and the U.S. women's hockey team beat Sweden 5-1 on Friday to cruise into the Four Nations Cup title game.

The United States will face Canada in the championship game Saturday night. The U.S. finished the preliminary round 3-0, opening with a 5-1 victory over Finland on Tuesday and beating Canada 2-1 on Wednesday night on Brodt's late goal.

"Systematically, this was definitely our best game so far," U.S. coach Bob Corkum said. "Tomorrow, the key will be to stick with our game plan and hopefully we'll have a good result."

Brianna Decker and Dani Cameranesi also scored for the Americans, and Emma Polusny made 19 saves in her first start for the national team. The U.S. has won three straight titles in the event and event overall.

Sabina Kuller scored for Sweden.

Canada beat Finland 3-0 in the night game. Rebecca Johnston, Melodie Daoust and Laura Stacey scored, and Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 14 shots.

Associated Press
NEWS
US women open Four Nations defense with 5-1 win over Finland
RELATED STORY
4 Card games to play this Diwali
RELATED STORY
College football: No. 1 Alabama beats No. 4 LSU 29-0
RELATED STORY
Game Winner takes charge late to win Breeders Cup Juvenile
RELATED STORY
Sam Mikulak cruises to 5th US gymnastics title
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Harvick gets Cup title shot with win at Texas
RELATED STORY
US beats Japan 4-3 to reach final of softball worlds
RELATED STORY
Harvick earns his shot at NASCAR Cup title with win at Texas
RELATED STORY
5 Incredible Benefits of Sports Betting
RELATED STORY
Kurt Busch vying for 2nd Cup title amid uncertain future
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us