×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

US relay teams set short course world records

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:03 IST
AP Image

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The United States has set a world record in the 4x50-meter mixed freestyle at the world short-course swimming championships.

The U.S. team of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Dahlia won in 1 minute, 27.89 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands and Russia.

The Americans beat the previous world record of 1:28.39 set by the Netherlands in Copenhagen in 2011.

Dahlia and Comerford also helped the U.S. set a world record in the women's 4x50 medley, combining with Olivia Smoliga and Katie Meili for a time of 1:42.38. China was second with the Netherlands third.

The previous record of 1:43.27 was set by the U.S. in Canada in 2016.

Associated Press
NEWS
Japan's Seto, American men set short-course world records
RELATED STORY
Foreign exchange: Norwegian, US racers share tips for speed
RELATED STORY
Cal's Durden, Stanford's Meehan to coach US Olympic swimmers
RELATED STORY
Taubitz holds off Geisenberger for World Cup luge gold
RELATED STORY
Swimmers hit world body FINA with California antitrust case
RELATED STORY
US star Nathan Chen balances life, figure skating glory
RELATED STORY
Chen wins short program, Zagitova stumbles at GP Finals
RELATED STORY
Records: Suspect in golfer's death struggled after prison
RELATED STORY
India's Khel Ratna and Arjuna Award recipients of 2018 in...
RELATED STORY
Belichick wins 250th with Pats in 24-10 victory over Vikes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us