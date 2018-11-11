×
US wins 4 Nations Cup, beating Canada 5-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11 Nov 2018, 10:24 IST
AP Image

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Hilary Knight scored twice and the U.S. women's hockey team beat Canada 5-2 on Saturday night to win the fourth straight Four Nations Cup title and ninth overall.

Holders of the world and Olympic titles, the Americans reinforced their status as the No. 1 team in the world by beating their archrivals on home ice at the SaskTel Centre for the second time this week. The last time Canada beat the U.S. in a tournament final was the 2014 Four Nations in British Columbia.

Brianna Decker, Melissa Samoskevich and Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored, and Alex Rigsby made 23 saves.

Defenders Laura Fortino and Jaime Bourbonnais scored for Canada. Starting goalie Shannon Szabados was pulled for Emerance Maschmeyer after the U.S. scored its fifth goal early in the third period.

The U.S. edged Canada 3-2 in a shootout in February in the Olympic final to end Canada's run of gold at four straight.

Finland beat Sweden 4-2 in the third-place game. Sanni Hakala, Annina Rajahuhta and Petra Nieminen scored for Finland in a span of just over four minutes in the third. Jenni Hiirikoski also scored, and Noora Raty stopped 33 shots. Pernilla Winberg scored twice for the Sweden.

