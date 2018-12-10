×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Video review, goal-line decisions approved for water polo

Associated Press
NEWS
News
9   //    10 Dec 2018, 19:41 IST
AP Image

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Video review and goal-line technology are coming to water polo to help the oldest Olympic team sport keep pace.

FINA, the governing body of aquatics, says video monitoring can "identify and sanction incidents of brutality or extreme violence" that were missed by game officials or "not appropriately punished."

The system can also be used to decide when the ball crosses the goal line.

In a statement, FINA president Julio Maglione says water polo — which debuted at the 1900 Paris Olympics — needed updating given "what is currently offered in a very competitive sport international environment."

The modernizing changes were among wide-ranging rules changes approved by FINA member federations at a special meeting in China.

Associated Press
NEWS
Top 5 freakishly challenging sports
RELATED STORY
Fire on the water: Dragon boat racing looks to make its mark
RELATED STORY
Esport betting platform gets license for video game gambling
RELATED STORY
WADA's Reedie defends Russian anti-doping reinstatement
RELATED STORY
NFL refs back official accused of calling player vulgar name
RELATED STORY
Giants WR Beckham Jr. explains why he might cramp up: 'I...
RELATED STORY
Kareem Hunt admits he misled Chiefs about hotel assault
RELATED STORY
Hunt video just latest case of NFL's inconsistent discipline
RELATED STORY
Raising the roof on 2020 Tokyo Olympics gymnastics venue
RELATED STORY
Braekhus, Shields win decisions on HBO's last boxing show
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us