Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Vigil honors star golfer from Spain who was killed in Iowa

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    20 Sep 2018, 08:50 IST
AP Image

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Teammates and others who knew an Iowa State University student-athlete who was killed this week while playing golf near the campus shared stories about her and lit candles in her memory.

The vigil Wednesday evening to remember 22-year-old Celia Barquin Arozamena drew a large crowd north of the Campanile, a bell tower on the Ames campus. Several speakers, including women's golf coach Christie Martens, talked about the star golfer from Spain.

Barquin, an engineering student, was the Big 12 women's golf champion this year.

Those who attended the vigil also signed cards for Barquin's family.

Barquin's body was found Monday at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames. Police charged a 22-year-old homeless man who had been staying in an encampment near the golf course with first-degree murder in her stabbing death.

Associated Press
NEWS
Similar slayings draw vastly different political reaction
RELATED STORY
Longtime Iowa sportscaster killed as rain swamps Des Moines
RELATED STORY
Brother of slain Iowa student leads prep team to victory
RELATED STORY
College Football Picks: No. 17 Boise State gets a big chance
RELATED STORY
Hinchcliffe wins at Iowa for 1st victory of '18
RELATED STORY
Newgarden looks for 2nd straight win and 4th of '18 at Iowa
RELATED STORY
Racing stickers pour in for casket of Iowa boy with cancer
RELATED STORY
No. 12 LSU beats No. 7 Auburn 22-21 on last-play field goal
RELATED STORY
620 Dreams and a billion-plus aspirations
RELATED STORY
NCAA eases rules on athlete transfers
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us