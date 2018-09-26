Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Vikings DE Griffen remains out with mental health trouble

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    26 Sep 2018, 00:40 IST
AP Image

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen remains away from the team indefinitely because of mental health trouble that boiled over the past week.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that Griffen will not travel with the Vikings for their game Thursday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Griffen was held out because of a knee injury Sunday when the Vikings lost to the Buffalo Bills, but he was in no condition to play after a scary series of incidents Saturday.

According to police in Minnetrista, the suburb where he lives, Griffen was acting erratically and making comments about people trying to kill him. He was eventually transported by ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation.

The 30-year-old Griffen is a three-time Pro Bowl pick.

