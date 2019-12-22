Vikings without Dalvin Cook for crucial Packers clash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Dec 22, 2019

Dec 22, 2019 IST SHARE

Dalvin Cook is out with a shoulder injury

The Minnesota Vikings have confirmed running back Dalvin Cook will not feature in Monday's crucial meeting with Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings will secure a playoff berth with a win or a tie, or if the Los Angeles Rams fail to beat the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.

However, against the Packers they will be without their star running back, who is out with a shoulder injury he suffered in Week 15 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cook's season has been marred by some niggling injuries, though he has still impressed with 1,135 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns, as well as amassing 53 receptions for 519 yards.

#GBvsMIN injury report



OUT: Dalvin Cook



QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Mattison — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) December 21, 2019

The 24-year-old may not be the only running back missing for the Vikings against their NFC North rivals, with Alexander Mattison (ankle) also rated as questionable for the penultimate game of the regular season.