WADA to continue bullying investigation

PTI
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2018, 09:45 IST

Baku, Nov 15 (AFP) The World Anti-Doping Agency is to continue its investigation into accusations of bullying within the organisation, it announced.

Accusations emerged last month when Beckie Scott, chair of the organisation's Athlete Committee, claimed that she was "bullied" by some WADA officials over her opposition in May to reinstating Russia's anti-doping agency.

That was followed by athletics great Ed Moses saying he was told to "shut up" at a meeting of world anti-doping chiefs as he backed calls for an investigation into the bullying claims.

The agency said that the initial findings of an independent review "did not conclude that the alleged bullying had taken place" but said it was taking these matters "very seriously".

"The executive committee agreed that given the seriousness of the allegations, a second phase should take place to allow the many people present at the meeting to be interviewed so that the matter could be concluded satisfactorily."

At the time, WADA denied in a statement to the BBC that two-time Olympic champion Moses has been told to keep quiet.

"Neither Mr Moses nor anyone else was told to 'shut up' at the board meeting in May -- had that happened, it would have been reported by media in the room," it said.

According to the BBC, Moses, who is chairman of the US Anti-Doping Agency and chair of WADA's education committee, said Wednesday's response by WADA was "insufficient on numerous levels".

In a letter to WADA president Craig Reedie, Moses questioned the legitimacy of the initial process.

"The scope of review appears to have been dramatically artfully truncated from what has been requested by WADA's stakeholders," he said. WADA said a further report will be presented to the executive committee "at the next opportunity"

