WADA to return to Moscow lab in search of elusive data

MOSCOW (AP) — The World Anti-Doping Agency is returning to the Moscow anti-doping lab this week in hopes of obtaining data it did not receive before a Dec. 31 deadline.

The Russians were supposed to turn over the data as part of an agreement to reinstate Russia's anti-doping agency. But WADA officials were turned away last month when Russia raised a late objection that the equipment they brought was not certified according to Russian law.

A WADA committee is scheduled to consider reimposing the ban next week, but that could be forestalled if WADA's experts obtain the data during their visit on Wednesday. Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov told state news agencies on Monday "all the technical issues have been straightened out."

The committee chair, Jonathan Taylor, says declaring the Russians noncompliant is "a last resort" that is to be pursued only after "every opportunity to comply" has been presented.

Dozens of athletes and athlete groups called for RUSADA's immediate suspension following the missed deadline.

Reimposing the ban could allow WADA to impose tougher penalties on Russia under new rules which could bar the country from hosting major international competitions. RUSADA chief executive Yuri Ganus said Russian sport was "standing on the edge of the abyss" in a letter last month to President Vladimir Putin pleading for the Russian state to cooperate more with WADA.

WADA says the data could be crucial to building doping cases against Russian athletes who doped in past years. Russia has also agreed to turn over stored drug-test samples to be analyzed before a June 30 deadline.