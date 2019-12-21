Ward wants 'Gatorade shower' if Jets beat former team Steelers

New York Jets assistant Hines Ward

New York Jets offensive assistant Hines Ward wants a 'Gatorade shower' if they beat his former team the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Jets (5-9) are already eliminated from the NFL playoff race but there is still plenty on the line for Ward – who won two Super Bowls and was an MVP during his 14 years with the Steelers.

A four-time Pro Bowler after he was drafted by Pittsburgh in 1998, Ward has called for championship-like celebrations if the Jets top the Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

"It will be special for me, but I'm a competitive guy," the 43-year-old told reporters on Friday.

"I want to win. I want to beat the Steelers as much as anybody in this building, trust me.

"I'm telling my guys, 'You have to win this for me.' I want the Gatorade shower and all that if we win."

Ward added: "It's kind of weird. I played my entire career there. Having people on the staff department, they want to go out to dinner [Saturday], things like that.

"It's Christmas weekend in New York City, so everybody wants to come in."