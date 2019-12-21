Ward wants 'Gatorade shower' if Jets beat former team Steelers
New York Jets offensive assistant Hines Ward wants a 'Gatorade shower' if they beat his former team the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Jets (5-9) are already eliminated from the NFL playoff race but there is still plenty on the line for Ward – who won two Super Bowls and was an MVP during his 14 years with the Steelers.
A four-time Pro Bowler after he was drafted by Pittsburgh in 1998, Ward has called for championship-like celebrations if the Jets top the Steelers at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.
"It will be special for me, but I'm a competitive guy," the 43-year-old told reporters on Friday.
"I want to win. I want to beat the Steelers as much as anybody in this building, trust me.
"I'm telling my guys, 'You have to win this for me.' I want the Gatorade shower and all that if we win."
Ready for #PITvsNYJ.#TakeFlight | #FanFridays pic.twitter.com/whdcchX15R— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 20, 2019
Ward added: "It's kind of weird. I played my entire career there. Having people on the staff department, they want to go out to dinner [Saturday], things like that.
"It's Christmas weekend in New York City, so everybody wants to come in."