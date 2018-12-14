×
WATCH: Chargers top Chiefs on dramatic two-point conversion in final seconds

News
8   //    14 Dec 2018, 10:25 IST
Williams-Mike-USNews-121318-ftr-getty
Mike Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in improbable fashion on Thursday.

Down 14 points in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles cut the lead to one with four seconds left and had a chance to send the game to overtime with an extra point after a Mike Williams touchdown catch.

But Philip Rivers wanted no part of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the extra period. So he immediately put two fingers up to go for the conversion and the win.

And it was a great decision because the Chiefs – owners of the 28th-ranked goal line defense in the NFL – completely blew their coverage and allowed Williams to prance wide open into the end zone.

A wide receiver could have made the throw to Williams he was so open.

Los Angeles took the lead 29-28 and won the game with a squib kick that resulted in an ill-fated attempt to lateral the ball and get it up the field.

The Chargers and Chiefs are now tied atop the AFC West with 11-3 records. They have split the season series.

