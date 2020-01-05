Watson leads Texans past Bills in thrilling OT wild-card win

Deshaun Watson helped the Houston Texans complete a memorable comeback against the Buffalo Bills in overtime of Saturday's AFC wild-card showdown.

Watson led the winning drive in a thrilling OT as the rallying Texans prevailed 22-19 to progress in the NFL playoffs after trailing by double digits in the second half.

After throwing a touchdown and running for a score in regulation, Watson stepped up in overtime by evading a sack and finding Taiwan Jones for a 34-yard reception to set up first-and-goal.

Ka'imi Fairbairn then converted the 28-yard field goal to give the Texans their first playoff victory since 2016 as the Bills' postseason losing streak stretched to six games.

The Texans will face either the Kansas City Chiefs or Baltimore Ravens in the divisional round depending on the outcome of the wild-card clash between the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

Led by Josh Allen, the Bills impressed away from home in Houston – where they raced out to a 13-0 half-time lead.

Bills quarterback Allen, who threw for 264 yards and ran for 92, had a 42-yard run on the opening drive, which resulted in a 16-yard touchdown on a trick play after receiving a pass from John Brown.

A pair of field goals from Stephen Hauschka extended Buffalo's lead in the second quarter before the Bills kicker added another in the third period for a 16-0 advantage.

The Texans, though, came storming back with 19 unanswered points to take the lead thanks to Watson's 20-yard TD run late in the third quarter and his throw to Carlos Hyde with less than five minutes remaining in regulation.

However, Hauschka's 47-yard field goal forced OT with five seconds remaining before Watson – who had 247 yards and run for 55 yards – inspired the Texans in overtime.