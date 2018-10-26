Watson leads Texans past Dolphins

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson helped the Houston Texans extend their winning streak to five with a 42-23 win over the Miami Dolphins in the NFL on Thursday.

The Texans duo of quarterback Watson and receiver DeAndre Hopkins brought the crowd at NRG Stadium to life with big throws and one-handed catches.

The return of former Texans starting quarterback Brock Osweiler was diminished by a ferocious defense that left the play caller stunned.

Miami were only able to convert four of 13 third downs and Osweiler had more interceptions (one) than touchdown passes (0).

What a difference a year makes

Watson is a week removed from the year anniversary of the injury that cost him the rest of his rookie season, and a potential MVP nod. This season, his return from the ACL tear was nearly as disastrous as the injury itself.

The Texans started out 0-3, and each loss was within a score. Houston just needed a play to turn the team's season around. The second-year play caller got his chance in Indianapolis, and again against the Cowboys and then the Bills, and on the road in Jacksonville and now against the Dolphins.

Behind a near-perfect performance from Watson, the Texans are on top of the AFC South. His ability to turn the most dismal situation into cause for celebration has put Houston on a five-game winning streak.

This latest performance is yet another accomplishment. Watson joined elite company in the victory. He became just the third player in NFL history to throw 30-plus touchdown passes in his first 15 career games, including a 73-yard score.

Watson joins Hall of Famers Kurt Warner (36) and Dan Marino (32). He finished 16-of-20 passing for 239 yards and five touchdowns.

Osweiler or Danny Amendola? Take your pick

The Dolphins named Osweiler their starter after Ryan Tannehill suffered a shoulder injury that forced him to the sidelines before week six action. In three games with Osweiler leading the charge, Miami have gone 1-2.

The record does not necessarily reflect the 27-year-old's recent efforts. Before the trip to Houston, Osweiler combined for 629 yards in his first two starts. He also had six touchdowns and just two interceptions. His return to NRG Stadium, where he was once a quarterback sporting Texans colours, did not put up the same numbers but it did give the Dolphins something to think about – Danny Amendola, receiver or quarterback?

Amendola tossed a 28-yard pass to pull the Dolphins back within striking distance. He became the fourth wideout this season to throw a touchdown pass.

Word is Tannehill will have a chance to return in time for Miami's week nine matchup, but until then the Dolphins have Osweiler... or Amendola.

The refereeing woes continue

The NFL made an unprecedented staffing decision when it fired a referee midseason for the first time in the Super Bowl era. The move sent waves through the sport, and whether or not it had anything to do with some of the questionable calls on Thursday, something will likely be said about the officiating crew.

From the first play – a re-kick caused by an illegal formation penalty on the Dolphins and then another flag to boot – to a head-scratching flag that nullified a made field goal and turned it into the Dolphins' first touchdown, the referees had one heck of a game. There were 13 total penalties for 120 yards.