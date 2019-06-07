×
Wentz, Eagles agree to four-year contract extension

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    07 Jun 2019, 06:24 IST
Wentz-Carson-USNews-Getty-FTR
Carson Wentz

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has signed a four-year contract extension.

Wentz's new deal will run through until the 2024 season, it was announced on Thursday.

The 26-year-old's deal is reportedly worth $128million, with at least $107m guaranteed.

"Can’t even explain to you how excited I am right now to be a part of this city for this many more years. It means the world to me," Wentz said in a video posted to Twitter.

"From the moment I got drafted here, I knew this place was special. I knew they had the most passionate fans in the world, in all of sports.

"I knew we had the opportunity to build something truly special here. To be cemented here for this much longer means the world to me."

The Eagles originally selected Wentz with the second pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He has completed 63.7 per cent of his passes and thrown for 70 touchdowns, along with 28 interceptions, in 40 career games.

"It's going to be a fun ride," Wentz said. "By no means is the work done. We're just getting started. This year is going to be special."

Wentz tore his anterior cruciate ligament in December 2017 and missed the rest of that year as his backup Nick Foles led the Eagles to Super Bowl LII glory. He then suffered a stress fracture in his back last season as the Eagles failed to defend their crown.

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson told reporters earlier this week that Wentz has looked "strong" during organised team activities (OTAs).

"His lower body is strong," Pederson said. "His arm is strong. You are seeing the things that we saw a couple of years ago when he was healthy, obviously. He's leading the offense, leading the team, and really doing a nice job out there."

Foles left the Eagles and signed a four-year, $88m contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March.

