×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Air Force mascot falcon improving after injury at West Point

Associated Press
NEWS
News
5   //    05 Nov 2018, 01:40 IST
AP Image

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — An Air Force falcon injured at West Point during a prank before Saturday's annual rivalry game between the two service academies is back home and showing signs of improvement.

Air Force Academy spokesperson Lt. Col. Tracy A. Bunko says 22-year-old Aurora "was able to fly around in her pen" on Sunday.

Bunko calls the development "an extremely good sign" and says the academy is "grateful for the outpouring of support and optimistic for Aurora's recovery."

Bunko says the falcon will continue to be evaluated and antibiotics will be given to prevent infection.

Army officials at West Point apologized Sunday for the injuries to the falcon and promised a full investigation.

Associated Press
NEWS
Asian Games 2018 Mascot | 18th Asian Games Mascot's
RELATED STORY
Gangi's 4 TD passes carry Nevada past Air Force 28-25
RELATED STORY
Air Force defense shines in 38-0 win over Stony Brook
RELATED STORY
Jets' Leggett helping raise awareness for abdominal injuries
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: List of all Asian Games Mascots
RELATED STORY
UConn's mascot becomes part of wedding party
RELATED STORY
Testing young athletes en masse in India
RELATED STORY
SMU goes for win in OT, tops Navy 31-30 on 2-point pass
RELATED STORY
In pictures: A look at all the Olympics mascots through...
RELATED STORY
AP Top 25: West Virginia up to 7 after 10 ranked teams lose
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us