What to make of Tate: Can Martell make Miami great again?

NEWS
News
3   //    28 Mar 2019, 01:18 IST
AP Image

Quarterback Tate Martell has been ruled eligible to play for Miami this season and it is being hailed as a pretty big deal for the Hurricanes.

How much of a big deal is still to be determined?

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Paul Myerberg of USA Today joins AP's Ralph Russo to discuss Martell at Miami and whether it is a game-changer for the 'Canes — and the NCAA's transfer waiver process.

It has been several years since Martell arrived at Ohio State as a much-heralded recruit who was being billed as the next Johnny Manziel. He played sparingly behind star quarterback Dwayne Haskins at Ohio State and then the Buckeyes brought in Justin Fields.

Also, which coach is better positioned for a third-season breakout: Purdue's Jeff Brohm and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at https://podcastone.com/AP-Top-25-College-Football-Podcast

