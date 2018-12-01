×
Wilder vows to knock out Fury at heavyweight title weigh-in

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    01 Dec 2018, 09:50 IST

Los Angeles, Dec 1 (AFP) Deontay Wilder, weighing in at 212.5 pounds for his WBC heavyweight world title defense against Tyson Fury on Friday, vowed to knock out the British challenger.

Wilder wore a black leather facemask to the weigh-in outside of Staples Center, but that was as menacing as it got as the two fighters were kept several feet apart for the traditional stare-down in the wake of an explosive final press conference on Wednesday.

Britain's Fury, who finished that event stripped to the waist and offering to engage with Wilder, tipped the scales at 256.5 pounds.

Wilder, meanwhile, said he was looking forward to getting down to business in the ring on Saturday night.

"Talk is cheap," the American said.

"Tomorrow is the time. Actions speak louder than words. It's definitely the most important fight of my career, but it's not the most difficult.

"I've fought way tougher guys than him. I'm going to knock him out."

Wilder's weight is the lightest of his career. He had weighed in at just over 214 pounds for the last defense of his title in March against Luis Ortiz. The 33-year-old's heaviest career weight came in a 2015 defense against Eric Molina.

Fury, who returned to the ring this year after a more than two-year absence, weighed 258 pounds for his last fight against Francesco Pianeta in August.

The 30-year-old self-proclaimed 'Gypsy King' had reportedly ballooned to around 400 pounds during his spell out of boxing as he battled depression, drink and drug problems

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
