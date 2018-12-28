×
Williams to retire with Buffalo Bills after 13 seasons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Dec 2018, 22:49 IST
kyle-williams-12282018-usnews-getty-ftr
Kyle Williams

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams has announced he will retire after the team's season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

The 35-year-old has spent his entire NFL career with Buffalo after they selected him in the fifth round of the 2006 draft, with Sunday's game set to be his 183rd for the franchise.

In an open letter released by the Bills on Friday, Williams declared his pride in playing all 13 seasons for a city that "celebrates grit as much as it does talent".

"This isn't easy. It was never going to be. There's no perfect time to retire from a game, a franchise, and a city that means so much to me and my family. But it's time to hang up my cleats," Williams wrote.

"I had never lived outside of Louisiana when Jill and I moved here at 22 years old, but it didn't take me long to identify with this city, with its people, with their attitude and loyalty.

"This place celebrates grit as much as it does talent, and there is something to be said for that. 

"Now, I'm leaving at 35 with five kids, calling Buffalo my home. It's just not like everywhere else, and it will always be a part of me."

Williams has registered 48.5 career sacks, the most by a defensive tackle in Buffalo's history. He has five this season, plus a forced fumble.

"A singular word sticks out when I look back on my NFL career. Grateful. To have spent so much time with one team. To have had the opportunity to get to know this organisation, this community, and more importantly, the people. To have raised my family here. To have made countless memories and friendships, on and off the field," the five-time Pro Bowler continued.

He ended the open letter by saying: "I could not be more grateful to retire as a lifelong Buffalo Bill. One last time, I'll see you on the field on Sunday."

Omnisport
NEWS
Fetching more content...
