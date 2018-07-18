Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Winners named after slow Port Huron to Mackinac Island race

Associated Press
NEWS
News
18 Jul 2018
AP Image

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — This year's Port Huron to Mackinac Island sailboat race on Lake Huron was so slow that the awards were handed out as some competitors still were heading to the finish line.

The Bell's Beer Bayview Mackinac Race started Saturday under light winds and the weather didn't make for quick progress. Most years the first boats finish on Sunday, but this year the first two finishers didn't arrive until Monday morning.

Organizers say 11 boats still were heading to Mackinac Island when the awards ceremony started Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Schaedler's Blitzkrieg won the Cove Island Course overall; Ben Gougeon and Alan Gurski's Adagio won for multihulls on that course; and Al and Bob Declercq's Flying Buffalo won the Shore Course.

Winners are determined using a handicapping system.

