Winston throws four picks as Texans hold off Bucs to clinch AFC South

Omnisport Published Dec 22, 2019

Jameis Winston in action against the Texans

Jameis Winston threw four interceptions as the Houston Texans recorded a 23-20 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to seal the AFC South title.

The Texans (10-5) won the division for the fourth time in the last five seasons after grinding out a victory in the second half on Saturday, having previously given up a 17-3 lead as the Bucs (7-8) battled back.

A wild first half included seven turnovers but it was a quieter affair after the interval. The game was level at 20-20 in the fourth quarter until Deshaun Watson's 39-yard pass to DeAndre Carter helped to set up a 37-yard Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal with 7:16 left to play.

The Bucs turned the ball over on downs on their first attempt to reply, before Winston was intercepted by Jahleel Addae with 1:31 remaining to all but end their hopes.

Quarterback Winston completed 25 of his 48 passing attempts for 335 yards, throwing one touchdown to Justin Watson along with his four picks.

On the day where it was reported the team had decided to retain his services for next season, Winston made the worst possible start by throwing a pick-six to Texans cornerback Bradley Roby on his first attempt and it did not get much better from there.

Opposite number Watson was short of his brilliant best as he went 19-of-32 for 184 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, while he was sacked five times, but the Texans found a way to win.

Carlos Hyde ran in their only offensive score while the Bucs, playing without injured star receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, had a rushing touchdown from Ronald Jones. Kicker Matt Gay had a 54-yard field goal blocked in the first half.