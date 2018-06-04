Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

World champion Osmond to skip this year's Grand Prix circuit

World champion Osmond to skip this year's Grand Prix circuit

Associated Press
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 22:20 IST
1
AP Image

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — World champion Kaetlyn Osmond of Canada is skipping this year's ISU Grand Prix events.

Osmond won the world title in March, a month after taking individual bronze in the women's competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics. She also was part of Canada's gold medal-winning team at the games.

The 22-year-old Osmond became the first Canadian woman with a singles world title since Karen Magnussen in 1973.

Osmond's layoff comes after other Canadian figure skating stars have left the sport: two-time Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir; three-time men's world champion Patrick Chan; and Pyeongchang pairs bronze winners Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.

"For the past years, my focus has been on the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and I worked really hard to achieve my goals," Osmond said in a statement. "The 2017-18 season went far beyond any of my own expectations and now I need time to refocus and evaluate the next steps in my career."

Rossi takes 1st pole in nearly 2 years at Italian GP
RELATED STORY
New aero kits may create more passing in Indy Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Team Penske flying high after another Indy 500 victory
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo wins Italian GP ahead of Dovizioso, Rossi
RELATED STORY
What does achieving a Grand Slam mean across different...
RELATED STORY
Korean unity at Vatican? Not so fast, but pope cheers anyway
RELATED STORY
A defining moment: Froome wins Giro in extraordinary fashion
RELATED STORY
Castroneves eagerly gearing up for IndyCar season debut
RELATED STORY
Kyle Busch blows past field for 1st Charlotte points win
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru FC's Roca 'N' Rolla
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...