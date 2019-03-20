×
Zagitova leads short program at figure skating worlds

Associated Press
7   //    20 Mar 2019, 18:04 IST
AP Image

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Olympic champion Alina Zagitova produced a season-best score Wednesday to take the lead after the short program on the opening day of the world figure skating championships.

Zagitova opened her routine with a triple-lutz, triple-loop combination and added a double axel and a triple flip for 82.08 points.

Japanese national champion Kaori Sakamoto was second with 76.86 points, while Elizabet Tursynbaeva of Kazakstan was third with 75.96.

Two-time world champion and Olympic silver medalist Evgenia Medvedeva of Russia was fourth with 74.23.

Japanese skater Rika Kihira entered the competition with high expectations after beating Zagitova at the Grand Prix Finals but wasn't able to execute her triple axel and finished in seventh with 70.90 points.

Russian skaters Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov skated to the lead in the pairs short program with a season-best score of 81.21 points. Wenjing Sui and Cong Han of China were second, followed by teammates Cheng Peng and Yang Jin.

The men's short program is on Thursday.

Associated Press
