Barty pulls out of Eastbourne with arm injury

World number one Ashleigh Barty

New world number one Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the Nature Valley International due to an arm injury just a week before Wimbledon starts.

French Open champion Barty rose to the top of the rankings for the first time by beating her doubles partner Julia Goerges to win the Birmingham Classic on Sunday.

The Australian will not play in Eastbourne this week, though, due to an issue which she was first troubled by as a teenager.

Barty, favourite to win back-to-back grand slam titles at Wimbledon, expects to be fit for the third major of the year at the All England Club.

"I think we'll be fine for Wimbledon, we just need to make sure that we manage it correctly over the next three to four days to make sure that I'm fully healthy next week," said Barty.

"It's rest, it's time off court, it's also carefully monitoring how many balls I hit when I do get back on court, particularly with serving. It's an injury I've had since I was 16 years old and at certain times of year I need to be more careful with it.

"It's very similar [to my withdrawal from Strasbourg] - when I have a very heavy week, it's just making sure I do all the right things to let it settle and then build it back up again to be ready to play."

Goerges has also pulled out of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne due to illness.