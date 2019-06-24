×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barty pulls out of Eastbourne with arm injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    24 Jun 2019, 18:56 IST
Bartycropped
World number one Ashleigh Barty

New world number one Ashleigh Barty has withdrawn from the Nature Valley International due to an arm injury just a week before Wimbledon starts.

French Open champion Barty rose to the top of the rankings for the first time by beating her doubles partner Julia Goerges to win the Birmingham Classic on Sunday.

The Australian will not play in Eastbourne this week, though, due to an issue which she was first troubled by as a teenager.

Barty, favourite to win back-to-back grand slam titles at Wimbledon, expects to be fit for the third major of the year at the All England Club.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#1

A post shared by Ash Barty (@ashbar96) on

"I think we'll be fine for Wimbledon, we just need to make sure that we manage it correctly over the next three to four days to make sure that I'm fully healthy next week," said Barty.

"It's rest, it's time off court, it's also carefully monitoring how many balls I hit when I do get back on court, particularly with serving. It's an injury I've had since I was 16 years old and at certain times of year I need to be more careful with it.

"It's very similar [to my withdrawal from Strasbourg] - when I have a very heavy week, it's just making sure I do all the right things to let it settle and then build it back up again to be ready to play."

Goerges has also pulled out of the grass-court tournament in Eastbourne due to illness.

Advertisement
Konta off to a winning start at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Barty seals number-one spot with Birmingham glory
RELATED STORY
Barty can land number one ranking with Birmingham triumph after Osaka bows out
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Ashleigh Barty vs Danielle Collins, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Kvitova out of French Open with arm injury
RELATED STORY
Barty within one match of number one ranking after setting up Goerges final
RELATED STORY
Barty withdraws before rain scuppers play in Strasbourg
RELATED STORY
Kvitova a doubt for Wimbledon as arm injury forces Birmingham withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Osaka exit clears path for Barty to claim world number one ranking
RELATED STORY
Barty fends off 'absolute champion' Venus in Birmingham to close in on top spot
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us