Federer cruises past Paire to set up Kyrgios clash

56   //    31 Aug 2018, 03:16 IST
Roger Federer - cropped
Roger Federer

Roger Federer will meet Nick Kyrgios in the US Open third round after the Swiss beat another unpredictable opponent in Benoit Paire.

The second seed did not drop a set in a 7-5 6-4 6-4 success over Paire, who smashed his racket, argued with the umpire and screamed in anguish at different points of the match.

It was a theatrical performance that actor Damian Lewis, who was among the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium, would have been impressed with and it gave Federer perfect preparation for the volatile Kyrgios.

The Australian seemed disinterested when he was a set and a break down in his clash with Pierre-Hugues Herbert, but a word from the umpire preceded Kyrgios turning it around as he dropped just three games in the final two sets.

Paire was two points away from taking the opening set against Federer only for the 20-time grand slam champion to hold and win the following two games.

Double faults were plaguing Paire - he made 11 in total - and he tended to make them at crucial points in the second set as Federer claimed an early break and eyed up a swift finish.

Five of Paire's double faults occurred in the third set and he volleyed the ball in frustration after losing one game to highlight his frustration.

His antics may have been affecting Federer as he was broken when 4-1 up in the third set, yet the Swiss got the job done to set up a mouth-watering encounter with Kyrgios.

On facing Kyrgios, Federer said in his on-court interview: "We've had some brutal matches over the years.

"I think we enjoy playing against each other. It's a big challenge, he's got one of the best serves in the game.

"He's super talented, a nice guy off court so I'm looking forward to the game."

 

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN
Federer [2] bt Paire 7-5 6-4 6-4

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS
Federer – 27/39
Paire – 25/47

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS
Federer – 5/5
Paire – 6/11

BREAK POINTS WON
Federer – 5/9
Paire – 2/6

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE
Federer – 58
Paire – 56

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE
Federer – 75/63
Paire – 63/49

TOTAL POINTS
Federer – 110
Paire – 87

Contact Us Advertise with Us