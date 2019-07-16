×
Novak Djokovic says Wimbledon final epic 'a match to remember forever'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    16 Jul 2019, 14:52 IST
Novak Djokovic - cropped
Novak Djokovic following his Wimbledon final victory over Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic has described his sensational Wimbledon final victory over Roger Federer as "a match to remember forever".

Djokovic claimed his 16th grand slam title on Sunday, overcoming fellow great Federer in the longest men's singles final at the All England Club.

For the first time, a fifth-set tie-break at 12 games all was required to determine the winner, with the defending champion eventually prevailing after saving two match points earlier in the contest.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Djokovic wrote: "It was a match to remember forever. [A] match that had everything in it. [A] match that transcends our sport. I am eternally grateful to be part of it. Major respect to Roger for a titan fight."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was a match to remember forever. Match that had everything in it. Match that transcends our sport. I am eternally grateful to be part of it. Major respect to Roger for a titan fight. It has been quite a tennis journey for me in the last 12 months. Coming back from injury and trying to get to the level of tennis which would allow me to compete for Slams. Self belief, resilience, dedication and major support from my closest people in Life allowed me to be where I am today. I am blessed and I am aware of it. Wimbledon, it has been a great pleasure to make history and share the court with legend of our sport once more. I will keep on dreaming to still be part of these memorable moments in the future. By the way, grass tasted like never before ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Bio je to meč za vek vekova. Meč koji ću doživotno pamtiti i prepričavati svojoj deci. Večna zahvalnost Nebesima što su mi dozvolili da budem deo ovakvog spektakla. U ovo meču je svega bilo. Poštovanje Federeru na velikoj borbi. Tenisko “Putovanje” u poslednjih 12 meseci je stvarno bilo fascinantno. Vraćanje tenisu od povrede, želja da se dostigne nivo tenisa koji bi mi dozvolio da se takmičim za najveće trofeje u tenisu. Vera u sebe, upornost, posvećenost i velika podrška mojih bližnjih su mi dozvolili da budem ovde danas. Blagosloven sam i veoma sam svestan toga. Bilo je zadovoljstvo stvarati istoriju na drevnim terenima Wimbledon-a i deliti teren ponovo sa legendom našeg sporta. Nastaviću da sanjam da budem deo ovako nezaboravnih trenutaka u budućnosti. Uzgred, trava je bila ukusnija nego ikad

A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole) on

After struggling for form and fitness in the wake of his 2016 French Open triumph, which ensured he held all four slam titles at once, Djokovic has dominated at the highest level once again since winning Wimbledon last year.

He has now won four of the last five slams, only failing to succeed at Roland Garros.

"It has been quite a tennis journey for me in the last 12 months. Coming back from injury and trying to get to the level of tennis which would allow me to compete for slams," Djokovic added.

"Self belief, resilience, dedication and major support from my closest people in life allowed me to be where I am today. I am blessed and I am aware of it.

"Wimbledon, it has been a great pleasure to make history and share the court with [a] legend of our sport once more. I will keep on dreaming to still be part of these memorable moments in the future. By the way, grass tasted like never before."

