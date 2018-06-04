Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Stunning Schwartzman fightback sets up Nadal meeting

Rafael Nadal will face Diego Schwartzman in the last eight of the French Open after the 11th seed pulled off a sensational comeback.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 04 Jun 2018, 23:58 IST
43
DiegoSchwartzman - cropped
Diego Schwartzman collapses after his sublime win

Diego Schwartzman fought back from two sets down at the French Open to book a meeting with Rafael Nadal, who continued his procession towards the final.

Eleventh seed Schwartzman looked to be heading home when he trailed Kevin Anderson 6-1 6-2 on Monday, but an incredible turnaround saw the Argentine through to his second grand slam quarter-final appearance.

There he will face reigning champion Nadal, whose bid for an 11th Roland Garros title sauntered on with a straight-sets win against the spirited Maximilian Marterer.

Juan Martin del Potro and Marin Cilic are also through, with four of the top five seeds in an exciting last-eight line-up.

DIEGO DOWNS GOLIATH

Schwartzman considered his match against 6ft 8in Anderson a David-versus-Goliath challenge and an awful start put the South African in complete control.

The world number 12 came roaring back, though, winning the final three sets 7-5 7-6 (7-0) 6-2, before collapsing in a heap as he tried to take in the magnitude of his comeback.

Schwartzman then asked reporters: "Did you read David and Goliath? That's why [he kept believing]. That's why.

"I read it when I was young, in school, and I just try to think of that when I see Kevin or the guys who are two metres [tall]."

900 UP FOR NADAL

Nadal had too much for Marterer on Court Philippe Chatrier, with a 6-3 6-2 7-6 (7-4) win the 900th of his career - the Spaniard becoming the fifth man to reach that total.

A large chunk of those successes have come on clay, with Nadal pointing out that his fine record at this time of the year extends beyond Roland Garros.

"I never like to be arrogant at all but, being honest, I won 11 Monte-Carlos, 11 Barcelonas, eight Romes," he said. "It's about the surface, not only the place."

The Spaniard did then clarify, though, with a smile: "It is not true that I was born on clay!"

FEISTY FOGNINI FALLS SHORT

Nadal was asked in his post-match news conference about a potential semi-final meeting with John Isner, but such questions were premature as the giant American then crashed out to Del Potro in straight sets.

The fifth seed progressed 6-4 6-4 6-4, enjoying an easier afternoon than his next opponent, Cilic, who played out a five-set thriller with Fabio Fognini.

Fognini appeared to be down and out as he hobbled through the second set - falling two behind - and his mood was as stormy as the weather forecast when he repeatedly drew jeers from the crowd for smashing his racket in frustration.

The Italian was cheerier after winning the next two sets and directed heart-shaped hand signals towards the stands following another outburst, but a scintillating fifth went in Cilic's favour.

Nadal sets up French Open meeting with old friend Gasquet
RELATED STORY
Nadal breaks McEnroe's mark of straight sets won on surface
RELATED STORY
Nadal marches past Marterer into French Open quarters
RELATED STORY
Djokovic impresses as Monfils sets up Nadal test
RELATED STORY
Nadal powers into 4th round with French Open streaks intact
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018, Day 7 Round-up: Rafael Nadal breezes...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal becomes the fifth man in...
RELATED STORY
Rain halts play with Bolelli fighting back against Nadal
RELATED STORY
Nadal relieved with 'uncomfortable' Klizan win, sets up...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Open: 10-time champion Rafael Nadal leads draw;...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...