Wimbledon 2018: Djokovic v Anderson in Opta numbers

Novak Djokovic, who will play Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic finally won an epic encounter with Rafael Nadal on Saturday in a match played over two days to book a Wimbledon final with underdog Kevin Anderson.

The former world number one has been playing close to the heights that saw him dominate the men's game and overcame long-time foe Nadal 6-4 3-6 7-6 (11-9) 3-6 10-8.

Kevin Anderson had a similarly tough route to Sunday's showpiece, overcoming John Isner 26-24 in a fifth-set decider in the longest semi-final in Wimbledon history.

Djokovic's experience of getting the job done in the biggest matches makes him the favourite against the South African, and we have crunched the Opta numbers ahead of the contest.

12 – Only three men have more grand slam singles titles in the Open Era than Djokovic's tally of 12.

3 – Indeed, there are just three male players – Roger Federer, Pete Sampras and Bjorn Borg – who can boast more than Djokovic's three Wimbledon trophies. Another would see him move clear of Boris Becker and John McEnroe in the all-time list.

1 – Of their six matches, Anderson has just one win to his name over Djokovic. That came in 2008 in their first ever encounter in Miami.

2016 – Djokovic won the last of his 12 grand slams in 2016 at the French Open, having won the Australian Open earlier that same year.

1 – Anderson is aiming to become a grand slam winner for the first time. He made the final of the 2017 US Open, but was beaten by Nadal.

68 – Djokovic has a hefty haul of titles. His 68 is in stark contrast to the four won by Anderson.