Scooter Braun Net Worth: Fortune as of 2024 explored amid allegations of HYBE contributing to rent for his personal property

Scooter Braun, the CEO of HYBE America, purchased a real estate property located at 3355 Bernard Street in Santa Monica, Los Angeles. He reportedly bought the property for $18.2 million (26 billion won) in March 2023. However, on November 20, 2024, DealSite reported that HYBE paid the property's fee on behalf of Scooter Braun.

As per DealSite, Braun's building, worth $18.2 million, is a 2,230-square-meter, four-story building. The 1927-erected structure has a brick façade, a rooftop, and a lounge. He reportedly purchased the property to boost synergy between HYBE artists and Ithaca Holding artists like Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, and Arianna Grande, among others.

It is yet to be disclosed how the $18.2 million building would be used. However, DealSite noted that HYBE paid Braun a fee to rent his personal property in Santa Monica to increase interaction between K-pop artists and Western artists.

Trending

However, all these Western artists terminated their respective contracts with Ithaca Holdings (now HYBE America) and left by 2023. Scooter Braun's plans for artists' exchange and synergy program eventually fell through. Still, the publication reported that HYBE continued to pay the rent for the property regardless, adding more to Braun's net worth.

As of 2024, Celebrity Net Worth reported that his estimated net worth is around $500 million.

What is the connection between HYBE, Scooter Braun, and 3355 BARNARD, LLC.?

On November 20, 2024, DealSite reported that HYBE spent 3.7 billion KRW (approx. $2.6 million) during the third quarter of 2024 and 2023 on the purchase of real estate. These transactions were reportedly shown under "special related parties on a consolidated basis."

Additionally, the payment was made to a third party, 3355 BARNARD, LLC, via HYBE on behalf of Scooter Braun. Notably, HYBE America's CEO reportedly obtained the property by buying shares in 3355 Barnard, as it is listed as one of HYBE's "other parties." Braun also became one of the inside directors of 3355 BARNARD, LLC.

HYBE reportedly hired Braun as an inside director for 3355 BARNARD, LLC. in 2023 and subsequently purchased property through the firm. On November 20, 2024, DealSite reported that in 2023, he allegedly used 21.9 billion won (or $15.6 million) to acquire intangible assets. The transaction was reportedly executed through the same linked party, 3355 BARNARD, LLC.

DealSite also reported that HYBE America, under Scooter Braun, had a net loss of 142.4 billion won ($101.3 million) in 2023. With a deficit of 8 billion won ($5.6 million) in 2021 and 74.8 billion won ($53.2 million) in 2022, the deficit has been growing over the last three years. An HYBE official told DealSite:

"This is a matter related to a U.S. corporation that is not required to make domestic disclosures. It is difficult to respond to related matters as it would take a considerable amount of time to confirm the details."

Scooter Braun's net worth accumulated through various factors: Explored

In early 2024, Celebrity Net Worth reported that Scooter Braun’s fortune is attributed to several factors, such as his management company, SB Projects, which represents a roster of A-list celebrities and generates significant revenue from music, endorsements, and tours.

Celebrity Net Worth reported that Braun's financial success took a significant leap in 2021 when HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment) acquired his company, Ithaca Holdings, in a deal exceeding $1 billion. This acquisition also included Braun’s SB Projects and Big Machine Records.

In June 2024, The Mirror US reported that as part of the HYBE acquisition deal, he received approximately $86 million in HYBE shares, solidifying his financial position. Previously, in June 2023, Korea Economic TV reported that he sold portions of his stake, including $14 million in HYBE stock in 2023.

In other news, Scooter Braun was also involved in other high-profile controversies, including his widely publicized feud with Taylor Swift. Celebrity Net Worth reported that in 2019, his acquisition of Big Machine Records gave him ownership of Swift’s early catalog.

He sold Taylor Swift's music catalog to an investment firm called Shamrock Capital. Later, the singer re-recorded her songs to own the masters' rights. Additionally, several artists, including Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, reportedly parted ways with him in 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback