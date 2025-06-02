Sons of Anarchy soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014) explores the world of a biker club called SAMCRO in the fictional town of Charming, California. Trouble brews when the new club president, Clay Morrow, moves its operations farther away from his deceased best friend, John Teller's manifesto, risking the wrath of his son (and Clay's stepson), Jax Teller.
Fans witnessed shady business deals, fast-paced bike sequences, murder, and betrayal in every turn, making a dramatic and aggressive soundtrack a necessity. The action drama, created by Kurt Sutter, features original music composed by Bob Thiele Jr., who created a house band called The Forest Rangers specifically for the show.
While there were popular featured artists, the show incorporated covers from the house band, too.
Disclaimer: Some songs do not have official titles or releases and might be omitted.
Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE
The songs that captured the essence of Sons of Anarchy
Season 1 soundtrack (2008)
The opening soundtrack of the show establishes the characters, the intensity of their bond, and the murky underworld of drugs, guns, and bikes in Charming, California.
The crime drama-packed storyline is elevated with punk and rock undertones, with original music and covers by The Forest Rangers.
Episode 1
- This Life —Curtis Stigers, Sons of Anarchy opening theme
- Hard Row — The Black Keys, the opening scene where Jax rides into Charming
- Plenty Strong and Plenty Wrong — Maylene & The Sons of Disaster
- Kick Back — Fireball Ministry
- Bobilicious — Gia Ciambotti
- The Fool And You — Year Long Disaster
- Like the River — Sun Kil Moon
- Writings On the Wall — The Album Leaf
- Stop — Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
- Machine — Lions
- String Quartet No. 3 In D Major, Op. 18/3: I. Allegro — Bamberg Quartet
- Tus Ojitos —Campanas De America
- Can't Help Falling in Love — Elvis Presley
- No Generation — Lions
Episode 2
- If I Could Change — Big George Jackson
- Don't Take Advantage of Me —Lonnie Brooks
- Mongoose — Fu Manchu
- Already Gone — Tarbox Ramblers
- Son of a Preacher Man — The Forest Rangers, Katey Sagal, plays at the end of the episode in Sons of Anarchy
Episode 3
- Get It While You Can — Big Linda
- Let It Ride —Daniella Cotton
- 5 —Cycle of Pain
- Rollin' and Tumblin' — The Stone Foxes, plays when the Sons of Anarchy ride into Fun Town
Episode 4
- All Hail — The Lions
- Eye of the Sun — Mojo Monkeys, plays when Jax and Bobby arrive at Devi's Tribe in Sons of Anarchy
- Mojo Man — Mojo Monkeys
- Hang — Mojo Monkeys
- Lucky —Johnny Hickman
- Sucker Punch — Austin Hanks
- Then Go On — Old Canes
- Power Player — Clutch
- Evil Eye — The Lions
Episode 5
- Keep It East — Michael Sackler-Berner
- Yum Dom Cha —MC Jin
- Tall Walkin' Texas Trash — Jesse Dayton
- Hey — Fu Manchu, plays when SAMCRO exits the Chinese restaurant in Sons of Anarchy
- Make U Move — Daniella Cotton
- Wag — Gia Ciambotti
- I'm Eighteen (Alice Cooper Cover) — Scott Shriner & the Forest Rangers
Episode 6
- Follow That Sound — Sharon Little
- One Man Mission —Chris Thompson
- Anyone — Beautiful Creatures
- Cuckoo —Neon Horse
- Zombie Like Lovers —The Warlocks
- The First Time — Bob Neuwirth
- Blue Angel (Official Sons of Anarchy Soundtrack) — Billy Valentine, The Forest Rangers
- Keep Me — The Black Keys
Episode 7
- Keep Me — The Black Keys
- You Can't Stop Progress — Clutch
- Eatin' Dust — Fu Manchu
- Till I Waltz Again With You — Teresa Brewer
- Busted — The Black Keys
- Riot In the Foodcourt — Cobra Verde
- Rip It Up — Austin Hanks
- This Time Fer Sure — Tara Holloway
- Sucker Punch — Austin Hanks
Episode 8
- The Road to Glencar — Sean Talamh, plays at the Irish Pub, where Clay meets Cammy in Sons of Anarchy
- Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya — Dropkick Murphys
- Can't Get Used to Losing You — Andy Williams
- Tired of You — Foo Fighters
Episode 9
- Fortunate Son —Lyle Workman, The Forest Rangers
- Plank of Fire — Burning Brides
- Biding Her Time — Bob Neuwirth, plays on the radio when Tara and Gemma are at the clubhouse kitchen
- My Love Is a Good Look — Chicago Stone Lightning Band
- Plank of Fire — Michael Sackler-Berner
- True Blue — Michael Sackler-Berner
Episode 10
- Monolithic — Monster Magnet
- Hello to Everybody — The Waco Brothers
- Dolphin Center — The Donkeys
Episode 11
- Comin' Home — Murder By Death
- Money Man — Sasquatch
- The Firing Of The Midnight Rain — Howlin Rain, Ethan Miller of Comets on Fire, Jon Maloney of Sunburned Hand of the Man
- Hands In the Sky (Big Shot) — Straylight Run
Episode 12
- Forever Young — Audra Mae, The Forest Rangers, opening montage in Sons of Anarchy, where the characters get out of bed
- End of Story — Fireball Ministry
- Stray Bullit Woman (Agents of Ahriman) — Greenleaf
- No Generation — The Lions
- Bodacious — Mojo Monkeys
- Who Stole the Booty — Boo Boo Davis
- White Angel — The Lions, plays when Donna is murdered
- Forever Young (A Cappella) — Audra Mae, The Forest Rangers
Episode 13
- John the Revelator — Curtis Stigers, The Forest Rangers
- Every Minute —Ladies of the Canyon
- Stay Free — Black Mountain
- Temptation Took Control of Me — Mother Earth
- Lightning When I Need — Five Horse Johnson
- Ashes To Ashes — Tarbox Ramblers
- Were You There? —Tarbox Ramblers
- Candy Shop — 50 Cent
Season 2 soundtrack (2009)
The Sons face a new enemy in Ethan Zobelle, a white separatist movement leader who wants to make Charming a better town.
Many underground artists like Devendra Banhart, Gram Rabbit, and Blonde Acid Cult, as well as popular artists like Michael Sackler-Berner, feature in the soundtrack, with emotional ballads and rock anthems to capture the drama and action of Sons of Anarchy.
Episode 1
- Fly Back Home — Five Horse Johnson
- Wucan — Black Mountain, Opie enters the clubhouse
- Mad For You — Calypsony/Blonde Acid Cult
- Lil Death — Imperial Crowns
- Step Up (I'm On It) — Maylene & The Sons of Disaster
- Radiation Day — Monster Magnet
- The World is Spinning On Its Side Today — Michael Sackler-Berner
- The Devil — The Hangmen, plays when Jax, Clay, Tig, and Chibs talk about guns in Sons of Anarchy.
- Nothing to Cry About —Toadies
- Leda Atomica — Year Long Disaster
- Slip Kid — Anvil, Franky Perez
- Girl from the North Country — The Lions
Episode 2
- Ruby Tuesday — Katey Sagal
- If You Are Hell Girl — The Upsidedown
- Low Man — Alberta Cross
- Gasolina — Daddy Yankee, plays after the Alvarez shootout in Sons of Anarchy
- Te Rompo — Max One
Episode 3
- Hava Nageela — Harry Belafonte
- Roll on Muddy River — Mojo Monkeys
- Come On Home — Indigenous
- Cardiac Arrest in D — Hillstomp
- Black Cat Road — Gideon Smith & The Dixie Damned
- The Wrong Way Out — The Death Riders
- I Want Your Love — Tara and Jax share a romantic moment in Sons of Anarchy
Episode 4
- The Bottom — Tara Holloway
- Stop Dragging Me Down — The Obscurities, the Sons on their bikes
- You Done Told Everybody — Pearlene
- S**t Machine — Monster Magnet
- Beneath Mt. Sinai — The Stone Foxes
- Start Movin' — The Lions
- The Long Ride — Bob Thiele, part of the original Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
- Lions — Nothing Til Blood
Episode 5
- The Open Road — Blackstrap
- Two Crescents — Pearlene
Episode 6
- Nope — Hillstomp
- I'm Comin Home — Boo Boo Davis
- Free Man Now — Southern Bitch
- Fallen Believers — Fireball Ministry
- Don't Bring Her Down — Rhino Bucket
- Oh Freedom! — The Golden Gospel, the Sons of Anarchy get arrested at Zobelle's church reunion
Episode 7
- Stars — Gram Rabbit
- There is a Balm — Shelly Hamilton, Majesty Ladies
- Tell Me — The Peak Show
- A Little Bit — Madi Diaz
- It's a Sight to Behold — Devendra Banhart
Episode 8
- My Love Is a Good Look —Chicago Stone Lightning Band
- Make It Take It — Amanda Blank
- Something in the Water — The Henry Clay People
- Another Bag of Bones — Kevin Devine, plays when Jax and Opie chat at the One-Niner's bar in Sons of Anarchy
- Pungle — Cycle of Pain
- People, Turn Around — Delta Spirit
- Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya — Dropkick Murphys
- Lover, Lover — Chicago Stone Lightning Bank
- Salvador Sanchez — Mark Kozelek
Episode 9
- No Harm Blues — Tarbox Ramblers
- Two Ways Out — Darker My Love, Opie and Lyla share a kiss in Sons of Anarchy
- Lot Lizard (Dirty Women) — The Glasspack
- Lay My Burden Down — Furry Lewis, performed by Margaret Allison & The Angelic Gospel Singers, sung at the church.
- Rip It Up — Austin Hanks
Episode 10
- There's a Light — The Brought Low
- The Places I Can't Afford To Go —Bob Neuwirth, The Forest Rangers
- Attar — Six Organs of Admittance
- Novacaine — All Pointz West
- Going Away — The Tossers
- Down By The River — The Georgettes
- Mary — Patty Griffin
Episode 11
- Love Won't Keep Us Apart — Chuck Prophet
- Busload of Hope — Steve Conte & The Crazy Truth, Bobby and Clay talk about Donna's murder in Sons of Anarchy
- Fly Low Carrion Crow — Two Gallants
- Can't Make it Through the Night — Deadstring Brothers
- Doherty's/Tommys Peoples — Keiran Fahey
- Busload of Hope — Steve Conte & The Crazy Truth
Episode 12
- Someday Never Comes — Billy Valentine, The Forest Rangers, plays when SAMCRO gathers at Teller-Morrow and Jax threatens to murder Zobelle in Sons of Anarchy
- Watch the Way — Pearlene
- In the Flesh — Tara Holloway
- Hands in the Sky (Big Shot) — Straylight Run
Episode 13
- Burn This Town — Battleme
- Casa Di Legno (Nonio2007) — Bachi da Peitra
- Ghost Colony — Tape Deck Mountain, SAMCRO kills Weston
- Railroad Cancellation — Don Caballero
- Freeze and Pixilate — Monster Magnet
- Gimme Shelter — The Forest Rangers, Paul Brady
- Just Fillin' In — Pat James
- City Lights — Pat James
- Let Me Live Long Enough — Pat James
Season 3 soundtrack (2010)
This season took SAMCRO to Belfast, Ireland, after Jax's son Abel was kidnapped. Music composer Bob Thiele incorporated an Irish soundtrack to match the premise, including a Celtic remix of the show's opening theme, This Little Life.
Episode 1:
- No Milk Today — Joshua James, The Forest Rangers
- Sunset to Dawn — The Sadies
- Home Invasion — The Chimpz
- The Seeker — Bob Thiele, plays when Jax visits his father's grave in Sons of Anarchy
- Dad's Gonna Kill Me — Richard Thompson
Episode 2:
- Armemonos — Paco
- Into Thy Hands — The Forest Rangers, cover of The Celtic Rangers Family Singers
- Sincerely — The McGuire Sisters
Episode 3
- Damned — The White Buffalo, Opie and Jax talk after the fight scene in Sons of Anarchy
- What Do You Do When You're Lonesome — Justin Townes Earle
- Not Today — Preacher Stone
- (I Don't Think I'll) Love Anymore [feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd] — Young Dubliners
- Show You What I Got — Nadia
Episode 4
- Eighth Cognition/All You've Left —Six Organs of Admittance
- Son of Shame — Flatfoot 56
- Spraypaint Backalley — Damien Dempsey
- Bird on a Wire — The Forest Rangers, Katey Sagal, sung by the actress who plays Gemma when Abel gets kidnapped in Sons of Anarchy
- All of This Could Have Been Yours — Shooter Jennings
- I Took the Poison — Mystery Girls
Episode 5
- Boneyard — The Dreadnoughts
- Luck of the Draw — Paul Brady
- Way of the Sun — Flatfoot 56
Episode 6
- All American Man — Cowboy Mouth, Tig and Kozik fight at the SAMCRO clubhouse
- Can't Stand It — The Greenhornes
- Really Wanna Know — The Superbees
- The Church and the River — Jennifer O'Connor
- Everybody's Bitch — O.L.D.
- Like the Moon With the Sun — Majecy, part of the official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
Episode 7
- Panda Party — Cave Country, Tara walks in on Jax with another woman in Sons of Anarchy
- Help Me to Believe — Paul Brady
- Travelin' Band — The Forest Rangers, Curtis Stigers
Episode 8
- Big Fellah — Black 47
- This Life — Curtis Stigers, The Emerald Forest Rangers, a Celtic Remix of the original Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
- Greed N Power — Attika 7
- The Long Road — Flatfoot 56
- Victory Square — The Dreadnoughts
- Shiny Eyes — Flatfoot 56
- The Ballad of the Thoughtful Rover — The Tossers
- Another Bag of Bricks — Flogging Molly
- Caroline — Young Dubliners
- Jungle of the Midweat Sea — Flatfoot 56
- Son of Shame — Flatfoot 56
- Flying Up A Mountain — Sweet Apple
- Clara — The Tossers
Episode 9
- An Almighty Thud — We Were Promised Jetpacks
- Old Soul — Romany Rye
- We Grow Stronger — Flatfoot 56
- Church Bells Are Ringing — Blacklist Royals
- Fight Song — Methods of Mayhem
- Our Last Fight — Scala & Kolacny Brothers
- Sweet Hereafter — The White Buffalo, Tara is taken hostage in Sons of Anarchy
- Gypsy Woman — Johathan Clay
- Living the Mystery — Paul Brady
Episode 10
- Messed Up — The Beat Up
- Devil At The Wheel — The Crud
- Have Mercy On Us — Paul Brady & The Forest Rangers
- Shadows and Dreams — Kim Ferron & The Forest Rangers
- A Night On Earth — The Tossers
Episode 11
- Alesund — Sun Kil Moon, Jax finds Abel in a new foster home in Sons of Anarchy
- Bright Lights — Gary Clark Jr.
- Gypsy Woman — Jonathan Clay
- La Victoria Es Pa' Mi Tropa — Rey El Vikingo
- Dead Man — Battleme
- Boyfriend — Tara Holloway
- What You Want — Dixie Witch
Episode 12
- Dragonfly — Sasquatch
- En El Club — Cash el Principe, the Sons, and the Mayans look for Tara
- 100 Million Miles — Monster Magnet
- Future Too — Marc Ford
- Leave the Window Open — Chuck Prophet
Episode 13
- This Charming Life — Joan Armatrading
- Crackerman — Attika 7
- Don't Owe You A Thang — Gary Clark Jr.
- Today Again — Sad Girl
- Miles Away (feat. Battleme & Slash) — The Forest Rangers for the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
- The Matador — The White Buffalo
- Get It On — Turbonegro
- Hey Hey, My My — Battleme
Season 4 soundtrack (2011)
With big changes happening in the Sons' ranks, a major character death, and Opie and Lyla's wedding, season 4 delivered a dramatic screenplay and an even more dramatic soundtrack, with cover versions of popular songs by The Forest Rangers.
Episode 1
- Coal War —Joshua James, the Sons return from prison to Charming after over a year
- Burning Your House Down — The Jim Jones Revue
- Everybody Seems to Think (You've Got Some Kind of Hold On Me) — Deadly Snakes
- Darlene — Devil's Brigade
- Evil Ways — Christian & the 2120's
- What a Wonderful World — Alison Mosshart, The Forest Rangers; a cover version of Louis Armstrong's song plays at Opie and Lyla's wedding in Sons of Anarchy
- John the Revelator — Curtis Stigers, The Forest Rangers, cover version
- Have At It — The Forest Rangers
- Harshmellow — Robert Del Naja & Neil Davidge
Episode 2
- I Do Believe My Time Is Coming — Bo Molasses
- Closed Casket —Deadly Snakes
- Adalee — Deadstring Brothers
- I'm Going to a River — Don Cavalli
- Poster Child — Lions
- Go It Alone — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, plays when Tara announces she's engaged as the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
- Take This Beach — Ben Ottewell
Episode 3
- My Bizness — St. John
- Seven and Seven Is — Love
- All of This Could Have Been Yours — Shooter Jennings
Episode 4
- Los Tiempos Van Cambiando — Franky Perez, Los Guardianes Del Bosque, a Sons of Anarchy soundtrack that plays when the SAMCRO meets the Arizona chapter
- Rimbaud Diddley — Churchwood
- Black Leaf — The Cave Singers
- Tropical December Backtrack — Steve Rice Productions
- Condenado — Franky Perez & Los Guardianes Del Bosque, last scene
Episode 5
- Control — Kid Sister
- Shake Dat Ass — FS
- Big Score — Battleme, Gemma and Clay discuss John's letters in Sons of Anarchy
- I Think I Like You — Black Box Revelation
- Pocket Full of Flies — Battleme
- Family — Noah Gunderson
- SHOWSTOPPER — JANYELLE
- Fight Dirty — The Girls
Episode 6
- Falling Nation — Casual Confusion
- Houston Memory — The Coal Men
- Red Bandana — Leeroy Stagger
- Drowning In Your Sea — Casual Confusion
- Family — Noah Gunderson
- Almost — The Coal Men
- Killer High — Battleme
Episode 7
- Bottle Rocket — Black Pistol Fire
- Strange Fruit — Billie Holiday
- Strange Fruit (Feat. Blake Mills) — Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers, Blake Mills, a cover version for the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack that plays when Jax watches Tara put the kids to sleep
- Aqui No Se Esta Jugando — Cuarto Poder
- Machine Gun Blues — Social Distortion
- 18 Counties — Moreland & Arbuckle
- Dirty Love, No Romance — Amplified Heat
- East Side Story — Tara Holloway
- Freeway — Southern Bitch
- Mi Guajira (Guajira Son) — Eddie Palmieri
- Pa' Mi Negra — Fernando Lechuga
- Anarguia — Olmeca and the Forest Rangers, a Sons of Anarchy soundtrack original that plays when Jax, Chibbs, and Tig take over the motel room
Episode 8
- Broke & Busted — The British Columbians
- Where Has All This Mess Begun — Black Box Revelation
- El pastizal — Los Natas
- Dreaming Of You — Sarah White & The Forest Rangers
- Lost Case of Being Found — Scott H. Biram
- Still Drunk, Still Crazy, Still Blue — Scott H. Biram
Episode 9
- So Many Ways Back Down — Bret Levick
- No Way — Scott H. Biram, plays when Gemma discovers Piney's dead body.
- Wish It Was True — The White Buffalo
Episode 10
- Time — Battleme, The Forest Rangers
- Way Down Here —David Kilgour
- Tarmac City — Endless Boogie
- Hard White (Up In The Club) [feat. Lil Jon] — Yelawolf, plays at the Niners bar in Sons of Anarchy
- Giving It All Away (feat. J Masdoc) — Dead Confederate
- Iron Horse — Beck
Episode 11
- I Remember You — Eilen Jewell
- The Relentless Money Love Blyes — Choo Choo La Rouge, Tig reminds Clay he is losing the club in Sons of Anarchy
- Mr Rain — Tyson
- Angels — Goldsboro
- Falls — The Cave Singers
- Lost At Sea — Miracle Parade
- Dig Down Deep — Vandaveer
Episode 12
- Glen Tipton —Sun Kil Moon
- I'm So Tired — Boo Boo Davis
- David — Noah Gunderson, plays in a tense moment in Sons of Anarchy when Opie asks Jax about Clay murdering Piney.
Episode 13
- Terrible Tommy — Ryan Horne
- Crimson and Clover —Tommy James, The Shondells
- Ghost Letters — Bob Thiele, plays when Gemma reads the letters
- Burn It Down — AWOLNATION
Episode 14
- House of the Rising Sun (with the Forest Rangers) [Season 4 Finale Version] — The White Buffalo, Jax takes the gavel and becomes president of SAMCRO, with the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
Season 5 soundtrack (2012)
The Sons grieve the death of Opie, going on a quest for revenge, while new enemies arise in the Niners. Jax's power struggles with Clay come to a head, and a new character, Damon Pope, is introduced.
Music by The Forest Rangers underscores the tense, emotional, and violent moments.
Episode 1
- Higher Ground (from Sons of Anarchy) —Franky Perez & The Forest Rangers
- Your Man — The Vim Dicta
- Horse Latitudes — Jeffrey Foucault
- He Got Away — Noah Gundersen, The Forest Rangers
- The Lost Boy — Greg Holden
Episode 2
- Steel House Blues — Hayes Greenfield
- We Don't Need Love Songs — Fitz and The Tantrums
- All of Nothing — Attika 7
- Unamonos —Calroscuro, plays during Nero and Jax's intense car chase in Sons of Anarchy
- Soldier's Eyes — Jack Savoretti
- Righteous Smoke — Monster Truck
Episode 3
- Mama Song — Keaton Simons
- Beating Dead Horses — Mojo Monkeys
- Third and Seneca — Sun Kil Moon
- Lay Me Down — Cold Specks
Episode 4
- Mr. 44 — The Chimpz
- The Lost Boy — Greg Holden, plays during Opie's funeral
- Black Water — Coppertone
- Bound To Find You Out — Slowtrain
- Endless Talk — Wild Flag, plays when Jax and Chibbs find Emma Jean at the motel in Sons of Anarchy
- Grim Reaper — Keaton Simons
- It's Hard To Make Love To An American — The Ike Reilly Assassination
Episode 5
- Wild & Lonesome (feat. Patty Griffin) — Shooter Jennings
- Heaven Is In Your Mind — CC Coletti
- Slim Pickens — The Sheepdogs
- Good Intentions — Bob Neuwirth
- The Unclouded Day — Audra Mae, The Forest Rangers official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack for the end montage
- You Do You — Sweetwater & the Satisfaction
- The Promised Land — Jimmie Wood's Parish
Episode 6
- With Our Love — Paul Rodgers
- Manana, Manana — Gene Casey & the Loan Sharks, from the official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
- It's a Small World — instrumental plays out of a music box in the show when Jax avenges Opie's death by killing the prison guard
- Weight — The Howls
- Go Easy — Lucero
- Cold Blues — Quaker City Night Hawks
- The End — John Berry
Episode 7
- Headlights — Justin Warfield
- Room Where Nobody Goes — Gregg Sutton
- Love More Than Anything — Sweetwater & the Satisfaction
- Standing On a Bridge — Garrett Morgan
- Been Away Too Long — Soundgarden
- Lines — The Dalles
- The Passenger — Iggy Pop
- Ain't No Kid — Quaker City Night Hawks
- The Passenger — Alison Mosshart, The Forest Rangers, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
Episode 8
- What's It All About —Little Leo
- Represent — Pettidee
- Ain't Much Left of Me —Blackberry Smoke
- Disfruto — Carla Morrison
- Break 'Em Off — Pettidee
Episode 9
- All My Kinfolk — Beitthemeans
- The Devil In Miss Jones — Mike Ness
- Down in the Valley — The Head and the Heart, Gemma and Nero kiss in Sons of Anarchy
- Hali's Comet — Hopeless Jack & the Handsome Devil
- Lights — Battleme, The Forest Rangers
- Not Today — Preacher Stone
Episode 10
- Roll On — Mike Zito
- Paid — San Quinn, Los Rakas, Stylolive
- Hero & Hell —Keaton Simons
- Blind Ride — Alison Mosshart & The Forest Rangers
- Vacation — The Howls
- Great American Scumbag — Halfway to Gone
Episode 11
- Heavy — Ocha la Rocha, plays when Jax goes up against Juice for information about Clay in Sons of Anarchy
- Happiness (feat. Shahin Badar) — Supafly
- Bitch — Toxic Holocaust
- True Blue — Michael Sackler-Berner
- Some of Adam's Blues — Quaker City Night Hawks
- Heaven — John Moreland
- Just This Side of Insane — Keaton Simons, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
- Ain't No Surprise — Leopold and his Fiction
Episode 12
- Old Devils — William Elliott Whitmore
- The Whistler — The White Buffalo, plays when Clay gets his Sons tattoo removed
- Coconut Wireless — Moonalice
- Jordan (remastered) — Rival Sons
Episode 13
- To Sir With Love —Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangrs, cover version on the official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
- Rich Man — Brutal Jooks
- Slipping Away — Barcelona
- No Problema — Los Rakas
- Fuego — Proyecto TQ
- Westward — Ocha la Rocha
- Lift Me Up —The Bihlman Bros.
- Too Much Sorrow — The Greenhornes
- Consequences — Vanessa Daou
- Sympathy for the Devil — Jane's Addiction, Tara is arrested
Season 6 soundtrack (2013)
Animosity runs high, suspicions lead to cold-blooded murders and Jax faces his biggest heartbreak in season 6 of Sons of Anarchy. Music by The Forest Rangers continues to provide a haunting score to every scene, elevating its intensity.
Episode 1
- October Skies —MiZ
- Already Beat — Raquel Rodriguez
- Arrom, Aroom — Foad Manshadi
- (Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay — Billy Valentine & The Forest Rangers
- Jordan — Rival Sons
- Come Healing — Leonard Cohen
- K So — Daniel Davies
- Under the Boardwalk — Rickie Lee Jones
Episode 2
- Set My Body Free — The White Buffalo
- Riding With the Wind — The Charlie Brechtel Band
- Carta del Hijo Preso — K'luba
- Me Encanta — Carla Morrison
- As Tears Go By — Noah Gunderson, The Forest Rangers, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack, plays when Jax goes home to Tara
Episode 3
- Slow Southen Ways (feat. Stacy Michelle) — Jimmy Rip and the Trip
- This Place Ain't Our Home — Carly Ritter
- Oh Love, Oh Lord — Jeff Crossby, The Refugees
- Running Blues —Jennifer O'Connor, The Forest Rangers
- Follow the Sunshine (I Don't Have a Life) — Amy Loftus
- Everyday People (feat. Audra Mae, Billy Valentine, Katey Sagal, Curtis Stigers & Franky Perez) — The Forest Rangers, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack plays when Wendy drives home
- Alright — The Warren Hood Band
Episode 4
- Diggin' My Own Grave — Nik Ammar
- Tell Me You Love Me Again — Kalen Nash
- Sun Keep on Shining — Ehren Ebbage, Hannah Miller
- Ten Million and Two — Yvonne Devaney
- The Tree — Bar 61
- Sitting on Top of the World — Chris Goss, The Forest Rangers
Episode 5
- Tessellate — Alt-J
- Dopesick Blues — MiZ
- La Montana en el Medio del Mundo — Mati Zundel
- House On Fire — Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
- Melt — elon-elon
- I Had Me a Girl — The Civil Wars, SAMCRO is in lockdown
- Loser — Blake Perlman
Episode 6
- John the Revelator (instrumental) —Curtis Stigers, The Forest Rangers, plays when Jax and Chibbs inspect the Clubhouse in ruins, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack
- Mind Your Manners — Pearl Jam
- The Reckoning — Franky Perez & the Truth
- Crash This Train (Acoustic) — Joshua James
- Close To You — David Isaacs
Episode 7
- Love Is My Religion — Franky Perez, The Forest Rangers
- Grandes Pelotas del Fuego — Puta Madre Brothers
- Crash This Train — Joshua James
- The Garden — Joshua James
Episode 8
- Gospel — John Moreland, Jax plays with his youngest son Thomas and makes tea for Tara in Sons of Anarchy
- The Ballad of Sex With Lurch — The Barbarellatones
- Who You Gonna Hoodoo Now? — Tony Joe White
- The Blues Gets You — Jimmy Rip and the Trip
- Drag Queens on Choppers — The Barbarellatones
Episode 9
- Your Spell — John Moreland
- Open Water — The Saint Johns
- Lullaby for a Soldier (Arms of the Angels) — Maggie Siff, Tara sings to Thomas in Sons of Anarchy
Episode 10
- For a Dancer — Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers
- Feels Good — Michale Giovanni
- Oh Darlin' What Have I Done — The White Buffalo
- Cowboy — Leopold and his Fiction
- Motherless Child —Danny Farrant, Paul Rawson, season 6, episode 10 promo of Sons of Anarchy.
Episode 11
- Everybody Knows — The Stone Foxes
- I See through You (Free Your Mind) — Battleme, The Forest Rangers, plays when the crew gets ready to break Clay out of custory
- Cowboy — Leopold and his Fiction
- I'm Coming Home — The Staple Singers
Episode 12
- You Are My Sunshine — Jamey Johnson, Twiggy Ramirez, Shooter Jennings, Tara singing to Abel in Sons of Anarchy
- People of the Sticks —The Bednard Lakes
- Hasta la Piel — Carla Morrison
- Picking Up the Pieces —Jef Scott, Tara takes the bullet to snitch on the Sons
- Make It Rain — Ed Sheeran
- Spirit In the Sky — Norman Greenbaum
Episode 13
- Signs & Signifiers — JD McPherson
- Day Is Gone — Noah Gunderson, The Forest Rangers, plays when Jax finds Tara dead at their home in Sons of Anarchy
- We Better Run — Parlor Hawk
- Better Gone — Parlor Hawk
Season 7 soundtrack (2014)
As the show reached its climactic end in season 7, tensions ran high, betrayals further broke Jax's resolve, and his story comes to a close with the SAMCRO.
The Forest Rangers, along with the cast of Sons of Anarchy, feature in many songs on the soundtrack.
Episode 1
- Never My Love (feat. Billy Valentine) —Audra Mae, The Forest Rangers
- Turn Around — Soul P
- Bohemian Landler — Altprager Musik, Milan Leska
- First Cuckoo of Spring — Danni Nicholls
- Dirty Finger — Franky Perez & the Truth
- Bohemian Rhapsody — The Forest Rangers, cover version plays in Sons of Anarchy when Jax kills the Chinese Guy
- Capital T — Walking Papers
- Evil Ways — Blues Soraceno
- Bullet the Bue Sky — U2
Episode 2
- Darlene (Girl Of My Dreams) — The Earls (5 Thrills)
- Right to Left — The Chimpz
- Buried Plans — Minor Alps
- Till It's Gone — Yelawolf
- Won't You — The Chimpz
Episode 3
- Take Me Higher — Old Man Canyon
- Reality Show — Hans Inglish
- Paper Prince — Foy Vance
- Make it Good — R.J. Mischo
- Ain't About Nothing — Dave Coresh
- Darlene — The Earls
Episode 4
- Shambles — Handsome as Sin
- Close Enough to Burn — Alana Sweetwater
- Baby, Please Don't Go — Franky Perez, The Forest Rangers, plays when Jax, Nero, and the kids race to Diosa in Sons of Anarchy
- Things We Lost in the Fire — John Murry
- Skin On 42nd St. — Savoir Faire
- Unknowing (feat. Riva Taylor) — Oceans of Velvet
- Close Enough To Burn — Sweetwater and the Sat
Episode 5
- The Age of Aquarius/Let The Sun Shine (feat. Billy Valentine) — Joshua James, The Forest Rangers, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack, plays when Jax and the crew rides their bikes and Gemma helps Juice escape town.
- Fly Away — Micah Wilshire
- In Ruins —Danielle Woodrow
Episode 6
- Ladron — Pistolera
- I Wanna — Double Wide Disaster
- How Many Women — Lydia Loveless
- Gotta Love (feat. Justin Warfield) — The Forest Ranfers
- California — John Murry
- Coricidin Bottle — Ray Wylie Hubbard
- Somebody New — Mississipu Mike Wold & the Midnight Gamblers
- Coco y Ron — Daniel Indart
- Tell Me (You're the One) — Kelly Parekooper
- The Countdown — Sum Kid
- holy Man — Niko Nicotera
Episode 7
- I Just Came to Get It (feat. Prophit) —Asiah Dio
- Crash Dummy (feat. Killa Kyleon) — Kidz In the Hall
- It's Only Make Believe — Conway Twitty
- Greensleeves — Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers
Episode 8
- The Wicked — Blues Saraceno
- All Along the Watchtower (feat. Gabe Witcher) instrumental — The Forest Rangers, an official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack, plays when Jax sits on top of the roof
- All Along the Watchtower — Billy Valentine, The Forest Ranger
Episode 10
- Boots of Spanish Leather — Amos Lee, The Forest Rangers
- Hardway to Make an Easy Livin' — Seaon Patrick McGraw
- Trying to Believe You're Mine — Alison Mosshart & the Forest Rangers
Episode 11
- I'm Smelling Blood — Max Boogie Overdrive
- Cuttin' Loose — The Jeffery Brothers Band
- Jacknife — Jackie McLean
- Blessed Assurance — The Forest Rangers
Episode 12
- Music for Anglo Saxes — Alan Bristow
- Make It Rain (From Sons of Anarchy) — Ed Sheeran, Jax rides away after killing Gemma
Episode 13
- Adam Raised a Cain — Bruce Springsteen
- I Can't Help Falling In Love With You — Leatherface
- Come Join the Murder — The White Buffalo, The Forest Rangers
- Bubble Butt — J.Trigga, Superstar J
- Kockin' On Heaven's Door — Antony and the Johnsons, plays during the promo of Sons of Anarchy.
Stream all episodes on Hulu.