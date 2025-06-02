Sons of Anarchy soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

Sons of Anarchy (2008-2014) explores the world of a biker club called SAMCRO in the fictional town of Charming, California. Trouble brews when the new club president, Clay Morrow, moves its operations farther away from his deceased best friend, John Teller's manifesto, risking the wrath of his son (and Clay's stepson), Jax Teller.

Fans witnessed shady business deals, fast-paced bike sequences, murder, and betrayal in every turn, making a dramatic and aggressive soundtrack a necessity. The action drama, created by Kurt Sutter, features original music composed by Bob Thiele Jr., who created a house band called The Forest Rangers specifically for the show.

While there were popular featured artists, the show incorporated covers from the house band, too.

Disclaimer: Some songs do not have official titles or releases and might be omitted.

The songs that captured the essence of Sons of Anarchy

Season 1 soundtrack (2008)

The opening soundtrack of the show establishes the characters, the intensity of their bond, and the murky underworld of drugs, guns, and bikes in Charming, California.

The crime drama-packed storyline is elevated with punk and rock undertones, with original music and covers by The Forest Rangers.

Episode 1

This Life —Curtis Stigers, Sons of Anarchy opening theme

Hard Row — The Black Keys, the opening scene where Jax rides into Charming

Plenty Strong and Plenty Wrong — Maylene & The Sons of Disaster

Kick Back — Fireball Ministry

Bobilicious — Gia Ciambotti

The Fool And You — Year Long Disaster

Like the River — Sun Kil Moon

Writings On the Wall — The Album Leaf

Stop — Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

Machine — Lions

String Quartet No. 3 In D Major, Op. 18/3: I. Allegro — Bamberg Quartet

Tus Ojitos —Campanas De America

Can't Help Falling in Love — Elvis Presley

No Generation — Lions

Episode 2

If I Could Change — Big George Jackson

Don't Take Advantage of Me —Lonnie Brooks

Mongoose — Fu Manchu

Already Gone — Tarbox Ramblers

Son of a Preacher Man — The Forest Rangers, Katey Sagal, plays at the end of the episode in Sons of Anarchy

Episode 3

Get It While You Can — Big Linda

Let It Ride —Daniella Cotton

5 —Cycle of Pain

Rollin' and Tumblin' — The Stone Foxes, plays when the Sons of Anarchy ride into Fun Town

Episode 4

All Hail — The Lions

Eye of the Sun — Mojo Monkeys, plays when Jax and Bobby arrive at Devi's Tribe in Sons of Anarchy

Mojo Man — Mojo Monkeys

Hang — Mojo Monkeys

Lucky —Johnny Hickman

Sucker Punch — Austin Hanks

Then Go On — Old Canes

Power Player — Clutch

Evil Eye — The Lions

Episode 5

Keep It East — Michael Sackler-Berner

Yum Dom Cha —MC Jin

Tall Walkin' Texas Trash — Jesse Dayton

Hey — Fu Manchu, plays when SAMCRO exits the Chinese restaurant in Sons of Anarchy

Make U Move — Daniella Cotton

Wag — Gia Ciambotti

I'm Eighteen (Alice Cooper Cover) — Scott Shriner & the Forest Rangers

Episode 6

Follow That Sound — Sharon Little

One Man Mission —Chris Thompson

Anyone — Beautiful Creatures

Cuckoo —Neon Horse

Zombie Like Lovers —The Warlocks

The First Time — Bob Neuwirth

Blue Angel (Official Sons of Anarchy Soundtrack) — Billy Valentine, The Forest Rangers

Keep Me — The Black Keys

Episode 7

Keep Me — The Black Keys

You Can't Stop Progress — Clutch

Eatin' Dust — Fu Manchu

Till I Waltz Again With You — Teresa Brewer

Busted — The Black Keys

Riot In the Foodcourt — Cobra Verde

Rip It Up — Austin Hanks

This Time Fer Sure — Tara Holloway

Sucker Punch — Austin Hanks

Episode 8

The Road to Glencar — Sean Talamh, plays at the Irish Pub, where Clay meets Cammy in Sons of Anarchy

Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya — Dropkick Murphys

Can't Get Used to Losing You — Andy Williams

Tired of You — Foo Fighters

Episode 9

Fortunate Son —Lyle Workman, The Forest Rangers

Plank of Fire — Burning Brides

Biding Her Time — Bob Neuwirth, plays on the radio when Tara and Gemma are at the clubhouse kitchen

My Love Is a Good Look — Chicago Stone Lightning Band

Plank of Fire — Michael Sackler-Berner

True Blue — Michael Sackler-Berner

Episode 10

Monolithic — Monster Magnet

Hello to Everybody — The Waco Brothers

Dolphin Center — The Donkeys

Episode 11

Comin' Home — Murder By Death

Money Man — Sasquatch

The Firing Of The Midnight Rain — Howlin Rain, Ethan Miller of Comets on Fire, Jon Maloney of Sunburned Hand of the Man

Hands In the Sky (Big Shot) — Straylight Run

Episode 12

Forever Young — Audra Mae, The Forest Rangers, opening montage in Sons of Anarchy, where the characters get out of bed

End of Story — Fireball Ministry

Stray Bullit Woman (Agents of Ahriman) — Greenleaf

No Generation — The Lions

Bodacious — Mojo Monkeys

Who Stole the Booty — Boo Boo Davis

White Angel — The Lions, plays when Donna is murdered

Forever Young (A Cappella) — Audra Mae, The Forest Rangers

Episode 13

John the Revelator — Curtis Stigers, The Forest Rangers

Every Minute —Ladies of the Canyon

Stay Free — Black Mountain

Temptation Took Control of Me — Mother Earth

Lightning When I Need — Five Horse Johnson

Ashes To Ashes — Tarbox Ramblers

Were You There? —Tarbox Ramblers

Candy Shop — 50 Cent

Season 2 soundtrack (2009)

The Sons face a new enemy in Ethan Zobelle, a white separatist movement leader who wants to make Charming a better town.

Many underground artists like Devendra Banhart, Gram Rabbit, and Blonde Acid Cult, as well as popular artists like Michael Sackler-Berner, feature in the soundtrack, with emotional ballads and rock anthems to capture the drama and action of Sons of Anarchy.

Adam Arkin as Ethan Zobelle (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Episode 1

Fly Back Home — Five Horse Johnson

Wucan — Black Mountain, Opie enters the clubhouse

Mad For You — Calypsony/Blonde Acid Cult

Lil Death — Imperial Crowns

Step Up (I'm On It) — Maylene & The Sons of Disaster

Radiation Day — Monster Magnet

The World is Spinning On Its Side Today — Michael Sackler-Berner

The Devil — The Hangmen, plays when Jax, Clay, Tig, and Chibs talk about guns in Sons of Anarchy.

Nothing to Cry About —Toadies

Leda Atomica — Year Long Disaster

Slip Kid — Anvil, Franky Perez

Girl from the North Country — The Lions

Episode 2

Ruby Tuesday — Katey Sagal

If You Are Hell Girl — The Upsidedown

Low Man — Alberta Cross

Gasolina — Daddy Yankee, plays after the Alvarez shootout in Sons of Anarchy

Te Rompo — Max One

Episode 3

Hava Nageela — Harry Belafonte

Roll on Muddy River — Mojo Monkeys

Come On Home — Indigenous

Cardiac Arrest in D — Hillstomp

Black Cat Road — Gideon Smith & The Dixie Damned

The Wrong Way Out — The Death Riders

I Want Your Love — Tara and Jax share a romantic moment in Sons of Anarchy

Episode 4

The Bottom — Tara Holloway

Stop Dragging Me Down — The Obscurities, the Sons on their bikes

You Done Told Everybody — Pearlene

S**t Machine — Monster Magnet

Beneath Mt. Sinai — The Stone Foxes

Start Movin' — The Lions

The Long Ride — Bob Thiele, part of the original Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Lions — Nothing Til Blood

Episode 5

The Open Road — Blackstrap

Two Crescents — Pearlene

Episode 6

Nope — Hillstomp

I'm Comin Home — Boo Boo Davis

Free Man Now — Southern Bitch

Fallen Believers — Fireball Ministry

Don't Bring Her Down — Rhino Bucket

Oh Freedom! — The Golden Gospel, the Sons of Anarchy get arrested at Zobelle's church reunion

Episode 7

Stars — Gram Rabbit

There is a Balm — Shelly Hamilton, Majesty Ladies

Tell Me — The Peak Show

A Little Bit — Madi Diaz

It's a Sight to Behold — Devendra Banhart

Episode 8

My Love Is a Good Look —Chicago Stone Lightning Band

Make It Take It — Amanda Blank

Something in the Water — The Henry Clay People

Another Bag of Bones — Kevin Devine, plays when Jax and Opie chat at the One-Niner's bar in Sons of Anarchy

Pungle — Cycle of Pain

People, Turn Around — Delta Spirit

Johnny, I Hardly Knew Ya — Dropkick Murphys

Lover, Lover — Chicago Stone Lightning Bank

Salvador Sanchez — Mark Kozelek

Episode 9

No Harm Blues — Tarbox Ramblers

Two Ways Out — Darker My Love, Opie and Lyla share a kiss in Sons of Anarchy

Lot Lizard (Dirty Women) — The Glasspack

Lay My Burden Down — Furry Lewis, performed by Margaret Allison & The Angelic Gospel Singers, sung at the church.

Rip It Up — Austin Hanks

Episode 10

There's a Light — The Brought Low

The Places I Can't Afford To Go —Bob Neuwirth, The Forest Rangers

Attar — Six Organs of Admittance

Novacaine — All Pointz West

Going Away — The Tossers

Down By The River — The Georgettes

Mary — Patty Griffin

Episode 11

Love Won't Keep Us Apart — Chuck Prophet

Busload of Hope — Steve Conte & The Crazy Truth, Bobby and Clay talk about Donna's murder in Sons of Anarchy

Fly Low Carrion Crow — Two Gallants

Can't Make it Through the Night — Deadstring Brothers

Doherty's/Tommys Peoples — Keiran Fahey

Busload of Hope — Steve Conte & The Crazy Truth

Episode 12

Someday Never Comes — Billy Valentine, The Forest Rangers, plays when SAMCRO gathers at Teller-Morrow and Jax threatens to murder Zobelle in Sons of Anarchy

Watch the Way — Pearlene

In the Flesh — Tara Holloway

Hands in the Sky (Big Shot) — Straylight Run

Episode 13

Burn This Town — Battleme

Casa Di Legno (Nonio2007) — Bachi da Peitra

Ghost Colony — Tape Deck Mountain, SAMCRO kills Weston

Railroad Cancellation — Don Caballero

Freeze and Pixilate — Monster Magnet

Gimme Shelter — The Forest Rangers, Paul Brady

Just Fillin' In — Pat James

City Lights — Pat James

Let Me Live Long Enough — Pat James

Season 3 soundtrack (2010)

This season took SAMCRO to Belfast, Ireland, after Jax's son Abel was kidnapped. Music composer Bob Thiele incorporated an Irish soundtrack to match the premise, including a Celtic remix of the show's opening theme, This Little Life.

Episode 1:

No Milk Today — Joshua James, The Forest Rangers

Sunset to Dawn — The Sadies

Home Invasion — The Chimpz

The Seeker — Bob Thiele, plays when Jax visits his father's grave in Sons of Anarchy

Dad's Gonna Kill Me — Richard Thompson

Episode 2:

Armemonos — Paco

Into Thy Hands — The Forest Rangers, cover of The Celtic Rangers Family Singers

Sincerely — The McGuire Sisters

Episode 3

Damned — The White Buffalo, Opie and Jax talk after the fight scene in Sons of Anarchy

What Do You Do When You're Lonesome — Justin Townes Earle

Not Today — Preacher Stone

(I Don't Think I'll) Love Anymore [feat. Kenny Wayne Shepherd] — Young Dubliners

Show You What I Got — Nadia

Episode 4

Eighth Cognition/All You've Left —Six Organs of Admittance

Son of Shame — Flatfoot 56

Spraypaint Backalley — Damien Dempsey

Bird on a Wire — The Forest Rangers, Katey Sagal, sung by the actress who plays Gemma when Abel gets kidnapped in Sons of Anarchy

All of This Could Have Been Yours — Shooter Jennings

I Took the Poison — Mystery Girls

Episode 5

Boneyard — The Dreadnoughts

Luck of the Draw — Paul Brady

Way of the Sun — Flatfoot 56

Episode 6

All American Man — Cowboy Mouth, Tig and Kozik fight at the SAMCRO clubhouse

Can't Stand It — The Greenhornes

Really Wanna Know — The Superbees

The Church and the River — Jennifer O'Connor

Everybody's Bitch — O.L.D.

Like the Moon With the Sun — Majecy, part of the official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Episode 7

Panda Party — Cave Country, Tara walks in on Jax with another woman in Sons of Anarchy

Help Me to Believe — Paul Brady

Travelin' Band — The Forest Rangers, Curtis Stigers

Episode 8

Big Fellah — Black 47

This Life — Curtis Stigers, The Emerald Forest Rangers, a Celtic Remix of the original Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Greed N Power — Attika 7

The Long Road — Flatfoot 56

Victory Square — The Dreadnoughts

Shiny Eyes — Flatfoot 56

The Ballad of the Thoughtful Rover — The Tossers

Another Bag of Bricks — Flogging Molly

Caroline — Young Dubliners

Jungle of the Midweat Sea — Flatfoot 56

Son of Shame — Flatfoot 56

Flying Up A Mountain — Sweet Apple

Clara — The Tossers

Episode 9

An Almighty Thud — We Were Promised Jetpacks

Old Soul — Romany Rye

We Grow Stronger — Flatfoot 56

Church Bells Are Ringing — Blacklist Royals

Fight Song — Methods of Mayhem

Our Last Fight — Scala & Kolacny Brothers

Sweet Hereafter — The White Buffalo, Tara is taken hostage in Sons of Anarchy

Gypsy Woman — Johathan Clay

Living the Mystery — Paul Brady

Episode 10

Messed Up — The Beat Up

Devil At The Wheel — The Crud

Have Mercy On Us — Paul Brady & The Forest Rangers

Shadows and Dreams — Kim Ferron & The Forest Rangers

A Night On Earth — The Tossers

Episode 11

Alesund — Sun Kil Moon, Jax finds Abel in a new foster home in Sons of Anarchy

Bright Lights — Gary Clark Jr.

Gypsy Woman — Jonathan Clay

La Victoria Es Pa' Mi Tropa — Rey El Vikingo

Dead Man — Battleme

Boyfriend — Tara Holloway

What You Want — Dixie Witch

Episode 12

Dragonfly — Sasquatch

En El Club — Cash el Principe, the Sons, and the Mayans look for Tara

100 Million Miles — Monster Magnet

Future Too — Marc Ford

Leave the Window Open — Chuck Prophet

Episode 13

This Charming Life — Joan Armatrading

Crackerman — Attika 7

Don't Owe You A Thang — Gary Clark Jr.

Today Again — Sad Girl

Miles Away (feat. Battleme & Slash) — The Forest Rangers for the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

The Matador — The White Buffalo

Get It On — Turbonegro

Hey Hey, My My — Battleme

Season 4 soundtrack (2011)

With big changes happening in the Sons' ranks, a major character death, and Opie and Lyla's wedding, season 4 delivered a dramatic screenplay and an even more dramatic soundtrack, with cover versions of popular songs by The Forest Rangers.

Jax guns for Clay's position in season 4 (Image via JioHotstar)

Episode 1

Coal War —Joshua James, the Sons return from prison to Charming after over a year

Burning Your House Down — The Jim Jones Revue

Everybody Seems to Think (You've Got Some Kind of Hold On Me) — Deadly Snakes

Darlene — Devil's Brigade

Evil Ways — Christian & the 2120's

What a Wonderful World — Alison Mosshart, The Forest Rangers; a cover version of Louis Armstrong's song plays at Opie and Lyla's wedding in Sons of Anarchy

John the Revelator — Curtis Stigers, The Forest Rangers, cover version

Have At It — The Forest Rangers

Harshmellow — Robert Del Naja & Neil Davidge

Episode 2

I Do Believe My Time Is Coming — Bo Molasses

Closed Casket —Deadly Snakes

Adalee — Deadstring Brothers

I'm Going to a River — Don Cavalli

Poster Child — Lions

Go It Alone — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, plays when Tara announces she's engaged as the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Take This Beach — Ben Ottewell

Episode 3

My Bizness — St. John

Seven and Seven Is — Love

All of This Could Have Been Yours — Shooter Jennings

Episode 4

Los Tiempos Van Cambiando — Franky Perez, Los Guardianes Del Bosque, a Sons of Anarchy soundtrack that plays when the SAMCRO meets the Arizona chapter

Rimbaud Diddley — Churchwood

Black Leaf — The Cave Singers

Tropical December Backtrack — Steve Rice Productions

Condenado — Franky Perez & Los Guardianes Del Bosque, last scene

Episode 5

Control — Kid Sister

Shake Dat Ass — FS

Big Score — Battleme, Gemma and Clay discuss John's letters in Sons of Anarchy

I Think I Like You — Black Box Revelation

Pocket Full of Flies — Battleme

Family — Noah Gunderson

SHOWSTOPPER — JANYELLE

Fight Dirty — The Girls

Episode 6

Falling Nation — Casual Confusion

Houston Memory — The Coal Men

Red Bandana — Leeroy Stagger

Drowning In Your Sea — Casual Confusion

Family — Noah Gunderson

Almost — The Coal Men

Killer High — Battleme

Episode 7

Bottle Rocket — Black Pistol Fire

Strange Fruit — Billie Holiday

Strange Fruit (Feat. Blake Mills) — Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers, Blake Mills, a cover version for the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack that plays when Jax watches Tara put the kids to sleep

Aqui No Se Esta Jugando — Cuarto Poder

Machine Gun Blues — Social Distortion

18 Counties — Moreland & Arbuckle

Dirty Love, No Romance — Amplified Heat

East Side Story — Tara Holloway

Freeway — Southern Bitch

Mi Guajira (Guajira Son) — Eddie Palmieri

Pa' Mi Negra — Fernando Lechuga

Anarguia — Olmeca and the Forest Rangers, a Sons of Anarchy soundtrack original that plays when Jax, Chibbs, and Tig take over the motel room

Episode 8

Broke & Busted — The British Columbians

Where Has All This Mess Begun — Black Box Revelation

El pastizal — Los Natas

Dreaming Of You — Sarah White & The Forest Rangers

Lost Case of Being Found — Scott H. Biram

Still Drunk, Still Crazy, Still Blue — Scott H. Biram

Episode 9

So Many Ways Back Down — Bret Levick

No Way — Scott H. Biram, plays when Gemma discovers Piney's dead body.

Wish It Was True — The White Buffalo

Episode 10

Time — Battleme, The Forest Rangers

Way Down Here —David Kilgour

Tarmac City — Endless Boogie

Hard White (Up In The Club) [feat. Lil Jon] — Yelawolf, plays at the Niners bar in Sons of Anarchy

Giving It All Away (feat. J Masdoc) — Dead Confederate

Iron Horse — Beck

Episode 11

I Remember You — Eilen Jewell

The Relentless Money Love Blyes — Choo Choo La Rouge, Tig reminds Clay he is losing the club in Sons of Anarchy

Mr Rain — Tyson

Angels — Goldsboro

Falls — The Cave Singers

Lost At Sea — Miracle Parade

Dig Down Deep — Vandaveer

Episode 12

Glen Tipton —Sun Kil Moon

I'm So Tired — Boo Boo Davis

David — Noah Gunderson, plays in a tense moment in Sons of Anarchy when Opie asks Jax about Clay murdering Piney.

Episode 13

Terrible Tommy — Ryan Horne

Crimson and Clover —Tommy James, The Shondells

Ghost Letters — Bob Thiele, plays when Gemma reads the letters

Burn It Down — AWOLNATION

Episode 14

House of the Rising Sun (with the Forest Rangers) [Season 4 Finale Version] — The White Buffalo, Jax takes the gavel and becomes president of SAMCRO, with the Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Season 5 soundtrack (2012)

The Sons grieve the death of Opie, going on a quest for revenge, while new enemies arise in the Niners. Jax's power struggles with Clay come to a head, and a new character, Damon Pope, is introduced.

Music by The Forest Rangers underscores the tense, emotional, and violent moments.

Opie sacrifices himself in season 5 (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Episode 1

Higher Ground (from Sons of Anarchy) —Franky Perez & The Forest Rangers

Your Man — The Vim Dicta

Horse Latitudes — Jeffrey Foucault

He Got Away — Noah Gundersen, The Forest Rangers

The Lost Boy — Greg Holden

Episode 2

Steel House Blues — Hayes Greenfield

We Don't Need Love Songs — Fitz and The Tantrums

All of Nothing — Attika 7

Unamonos —Calroscuro, plays during Nero and Jax's intense car chase in Sons of Anarchy

Soldier's Eyes — Jack Savoretti

Righteous Smoke — Monster Truck

Episode 3

Mama Song — Keaton Simons

Beating Dead Horses — Mojo Monkeys

Third and Seneca — Sun Kil Moon

Lay Me Down — Cold Specks

Episode 4

Mr. 44 — The Chimpz

The Lost Boy — Greg Holden, plays during Opie's funeral

Black Water — Coppertone

Bound To Find You Out — Slowtrain

Endless Talk — Wild Flag, plays when Jax and Chibbs find Emma Jean at the motel in Sons of Anarchy

Grim Reaper — Keaton Simons

It's Hard To Make Love To An American — The Ike Reilly Assassination

Episode 5

Wild & Lonesome (feat. Patty Griffin) — Shooter Jennings

Heaven Is In Your Mind — CC Coletti

Slim Pickens — The Sheepdogs

Good Intentions — Bob Neuwirth

The Unclouded Day — Audra Mae, The Forest Rangers official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack for the end montage

You Do You — Sweetwater & the Satisfaction

The Promised Land — Jimmie Wood's Parish

Episode 6

With Our Love — Paul Rodgers

Manana, Manana — Gene Casey & the Loan Sharks, from the official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

It's a Small World — instrumental plays out of a music box in the show when Jax avenges Opie's death by killing the prison guard

Weight — The Howls

Go Easy — Lucero

Cold Blues — Quaker City Night Hawks

The End — John Berry

Episode 7

Headlights — Justin Warfield

Room Where Nobody Goes — Gregg Sutton

Love More Than Anything — Sweetwater & the Satisfaction

Standing On a Bridge — Garrett Morgan

Been Away Too Long — Soundgarden

Lines — The Dalles

The Passenger — Iggy Pop

Ain't No Kid — Quaker City Night Hawks

The Passenger — Alison Mosshart, The Forest Rangers, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Episode 8

What's It All About —Little Leo

Represent — Pettidee

Ain't Much Left of Me —Blackberry Smoke

Disfruto — Carla Morrison

Break 'Em Off — Pettidee

Episode 9

All My Kinfolk — Beitthemeans

The Devil In Miss Jones — Mike Ness

Down in the Valley — The Head and the Heart, Gemma and Nero kiss in Sons of Anarchy

Hali's Comet — Hopeless Jack & the Handsome Devil

Lights — Battleme, The Forest Rangers

Not Today — Preacher Stone

Episode 10

Roll On — Mike Zito

Paid — San Quinn, Los Rakas, Stylolive

Hero & Hell —Keaton Simons

Blind Ride — Alison Mosshart & The Forest Rangers

Vacation — The Howls

Great American Scumbag — Halfway to Gone

Episode 11

Heavy — Ocha la Rocha, plays when Jax goes up against Juice for information about Clay in Sons of Anarchy

Happiness (feat. Shahin Badar) — Supafly

Bitch — Toxic Holocaust

True Blue — Michael Sackler-Berner

Some of Adam's Blues — Quaker City Night Hawks

Heaven — John Moreland

Just This Side of Insane — Keaton Simons, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Ain't No Surprise — Leopold and his Fiction

Episode 12

Old Devils — William Elliott Whitmore

The Whistler — The White Buffalo, plays when Clay gets his Sons tattoo removed

Coconut Wireless — Moonalice

Jordan (remastered) — Rival Sons

Episode 13

To Sir With Love —Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangrs, cover version on the official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Rich Man — Brutal Jooks

Slipping Away — Barcelona

No Problema — Los Rakas

Fuego — Proyecto TQ

Westward — Ocha la Rocha

Lift Me Up —The Bihlman Bros.

Too Much Sorrow — The Greenhornes

Consequences — Vanessa Daou

Sympathy for the Devil — Jane's Addiction, Tara is arrested

Season 6 soundtrack (2013)

Animosity runs high, suspicions lead to cold-blooded murders and Jax faces his biggest heartbreak in season 6 of Sons of Anarchy. Music by The Forest Rangers continues to provide a haunting score to every scene, elevating its intensity.

Gemma and Tara face off with an intense score by Bob Thiele (Image via YouTube/FX Networks)

Episode 1

October Skies —MiZ

Already Beat — Raquel Rodriguez

Arrom, Aroom — Foad Manshadi

(Sittin' On) The Dock of the Bay — Billy Valentine & The Forest Rangers

Jordan — Rival Sons

Come Healing — Leonard Cohen

K So — Daniel Davies

Under the Boardwalk — Rickie Lee Jones

Episode 2

Set My Body Free — The White Buffalo

Riding With the Wind — The Charlie Brechtel Band

Carta del Hijo Preso — K'luba

Me Encanta — Carla Morrison

As Tears Go By — Noah Gunderson, The Forest Rangers, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack, plays when Jax goes home to Tara

Episode 3

Slow Southen Ways (feat. Stacy Michelle) — Jimmy Rip and the Trip

This Place Ain't Our Home — Carly Ritter

Oh Love, Oh Lord — Jeff Crossby, The Refugees

Running Blues —Jennifer O'Connor, The Forest Rangers

Follow the Sunshine (I Don't Have a Life) — Amy Loftus

Everyday People (feat. Audra Mae, Billy Valentine, Katey Sagal, Curtis Stigers & Franky Perez) — The Forest Rangers, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack plays when Wendy drives home

Alright — The Warren Hood Band

Episode 4

Diggin' My Own Grave — Nik Ammar

Tell Me You Love Me Again — Kalen Nash

Sun Keep on Shining — Ehren Ebbage, Hannah Miller

Ten Million and Two — Yvonne Devaney

The Tree — Bar 61

Sitting on Top of the World — Chris Goss, The Forest Rangers

Episode 5

Tessellate — Alt-J

Dopesick Blues — MiZ

La Montana en el Medio del Mundo — Mati Zundel

House On Fire — Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown

Melt — elon-elon

I Had Me a Girl — The Civil Wars, SAMCRO is in lockdown

Loser — Blake Perlman

Episode 6

John the Revelator (instrumental) —Curtis Stigers, The Forest Rangers, plays when Jax and Chibbs inspect the Clubhouse in ruins, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack

Mind Your Manners — Pearl Jam

The Reckoning — Franky Perez & the Truth

Crash This Train (Acoustic) — Joshua James

Close To You — David Isaacs

Episode 7

Love Is My Religion — Franky Perez, The Forest Rangers

Grandes Pelotas del Fuego — Puta Madre Brothers

Crash This Train — Joshua James

The Garden — Joshua James

Episode 8

Gospel — John Moreland, Jax plays with his youngest son Thomas and makes tea for Tara in Sons of Anarchy

The Ballad of Sex With Lurch — The Barbarellatones

Who You Gonna Hoodoo Now? — Tony Joe White

The Blues Gets You — Jimmy Rip and the Trip

Drag Queens on Choppers — The Barbarellatones

Episode 9

Your Spell — John Moreland

Open Water — The Saint Johns

Lullaby for a Soldier (Arms of the Angels) — Maggie Siff, Tara sings to Thomas in Sons of Anarchy

Episode 10

For a Dancer — Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers

Feels Good — Michale Giovanni

Oh Darlin' What Have I Done — The White Buffalo

Cowboy — Leopold and his Fiction

Motherless Child —Danny Farrant, Paul Rawson, season 6, episode 10 promo of Sons of Anarchy.

Episode 11

Everybody Knows — The Stone Foxes

I See through You (Free Your Mind) — Battleme, The Forest Rangers, plays when the crew gets ready to break Clay out of custory

Cowboy — Leopold and his Fiction

I'm Coming Home — The Staple Singers

Episode 12

You Are My Sunshine — Jamey Johnson, Twiggy Ramirez, Shooter Jennings, Tara singing to Abel in Sons of Anarchy

People of the Sticks —The Bednard Lakes

Hasta la Piel — Carla Morrison

Picking Up the Pieces —Jef Scott, Tara takes the bullet to snitch on the Sons

Make It Rain — Ed Sheeran

Spirit In the Sky — Norman Greenbaum

Episode 13

Signs & Signifiers — JD McPherson

Day Is Gone — Noah Gunderson, The Forest Rangers, plays when Jax finds Tara dead at their home in Sons of Anarchy

We Better Run — Parlor Hawk

Better Gone — Parlor Hawk

Season 7 soundtrack (2014)

As the show reached its climactic end in season 7, tensions ran high, betrayals further broke Jax's resolve, and his story comes to a close with the SAMCRO.

The Forest Rangers, along with the cast of Sons of Anarchy, feature in many songs on the soundtrack.

Episode 1

Never My Love (feat. Billy Valentine) —Audra Mae, The Forest Rangers

Turn Around — Soul P

Bohemian Landler — Altprager Musik, Milan Leska

First Cuckoo of Spring — Danni Nicholls

Dirty Finger — Franky Perez & the Truth

Bohemian Rhapsody — The Forest Rangers, cover version plays in Sons of Anarchy when Jax kills the Chinese Guy

Capital T — Walking Papers

Evil Ways — Blues Soraceno

Bullet the Bue Sky — U2

Episode 2

Darlene (Girl Of My Dreams) — The Earls (5 Thrills)

Right to Left — The Chimpz

Buried Plans — Minor Alps

Till It's Gone — Yelawolf

Won't You — The Chimpz

Episode 3

Take Me Higher — Old Man Canyon

Reality Show — Hans Inglish

Paper Prince — Foy Vance

Make it Good — R.J. Mischo

Ain't About Nothing — Dave Coresh

Darlene — The Earls

Episode 4

Shambles — Handsome as Sin

Close Enough to Burn — Alana Sweetwater

Baby, Please Don't Go — Franky Perez, The Forest Rangers, plays when Jax, Nero, and the kids race to Diosa in Sons of Anarchy

Things We Lost in the Fire — John Murry

Skin On 42nd St. — Savoir Faire

Unknowing (feat. Riva Taylor) — Oceans of Velvet

Close Enough To Burn — Sweetwater and the Sat

Episode 5

The Age of Aquarius/Let The Sun Shine (feat. Billy Valentine) — Joshua James, The Forest Rangers, official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack, plays when Jax and the crew rides their bikes and Gemma helps Juice escape town.

Fly Away — Micah Wilshire

In Ruins —Danielle Woodrow

Episode 6

Ladron — Pistolera

I Wanna — Double Wide Disaster

How Many Women — Lydia Loveless

Gotta Love (feat. Justin Warfield) — The Forest Ranfers

California — John Murry

Coricidin Bottle — Ray Wylie Hubbard

Somebody New — Mississipu Mike Wold & the Midnight Gamblers

Coco y Ron — Daniel Indart

Tell Me (You're the One) — Kelly Parekooper

The Countdown — Sum Kid

holy Man — Niko Nicotera

Episode 7

I Just Came to Get It (feat. Prophit) —Asiah Dio

Crash Dummy (feat. Killa Kyleon) — Kidz In the Hall

It's Only Make Believe — Conway Twitty

Greensleeves — Katey Sagal, The Forest Rangers

Episode 8

The Wicked — Blues Saraceno

All Along the Watchtower (feat. Gabe Witcher) instrumental — The Forest Rangers, an official Sons of Anarchy soundtrack, plays when Jax sits on top of the roof

All Along the Watchtower — Billy Valentine, The Forest Ranger

Episode 10

Boots of Spanish Leather — Amos Lee, The Forest Rangers

Hardway to Make an Easy Livin' — Seaon Patrick McGraw

Trying to Believe You're Mine — Alison Mosshart & the Forest Rangers

Episode 11

I'm Smelling Blood — Max Boogie Overdrive

Cuttin' Loose — The Jeffery Brothers Band

Jacknife — Jackie McLean

Blessed Assurance — The Forest Rangers

Episode 12

Music for Anglo Saxes — Alan Bristow

Make It Rain (From Sons of Anarchy) — Ed Sheeran, Jax rides away after killing Gemma

Episode 13

Adam Raised a Cain — Bruce Springsteen

I Can't Help Falling In Love With You — Leatherface

Come Join the Murder — The White Buffalo, The Forest Rangers

Bubble Butt — J.Trigga, Superstar J

Kockin' On Heaven's Door — Antony and the Johnsons, plays during the promo of Sons of Anarchy.

Stream all episodes on Hulu.

