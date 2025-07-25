  • home icon
  Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Jul 26, 2025 00:29 GMT
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
The Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces battled on Friday (Image source: Imagn)

The Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces battled on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Las Vegas (12-12) is on the second game of a back-to-back set. They lost 80-70 to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever on Thursday. On the other hand, the league-best Minnesota (21-4) aims to win a fourth straight game.

Both teams return to action on Sunday. The Aces will visit Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings, while the Lynx will host the Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Bridget Carleton82010003-42-20-018
Napheesa Collier137121103-71-16-818
Alanna Smith03413100-30-30-012
Kayla McBride62200002-52-30-020
Courtney Williams161210007-92-30-011
Jessica Shepard21110101-20-00-04
Natisha Hiedeman01200100-10-10-01
Diamond Miller40000002-30-00-0-2
Maria Kliundikova23010001-30-00-0-2
Anastasiia Olairi KosuDNP----------
Karlie SamuelsonDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jackie Young81321002-72-42-2-13
NaLyssa Smith42011012-30-00-0-3
A'ja Wilson116320033-70-05-6-13
Jewell Loyd01030000-40-20-0-8
Chelsea Gray72010203-61-30-0-10
Dana Evans22110101-20-00-0-13
Aaliyah Nye31001101-31-30-0-11
Megan Gustafson00000000-10-10-0-6
Kiah Stokes00001000-00-00-0-3
Kierstan BellDNP----------
Cheyenne Parker-TyusDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Minnesota Lynx had a 27-18 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter. Courtney Williams scored nine points for Minnesota, while Chelsea Gray led Las Vegas with seven points.

Minnesota ended the first half on a 12-3 run to take a 16-point lead (51-35) into the halftime break. The Lynx outscored the Aces 24-17 in the second quarter.

Williams led all scorers in the first half with 16 points on 7-for-9, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Napheesa Collier added 13 points and seven rebounds.

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas in the first half with 11 points and six rebounds, while Jackie Young added eight points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

