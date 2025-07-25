Las Vegas Aces vs Minnesota Lynx Game Player Stats and Box Score for July 25 | 2025 WNBA Season

The Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces battled on Friday at Target Center in Minneapolis.

Las Vegas (12-12) is on the second game of a back-to-back set. They lost 80-70 to the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever on Thursday. On the other hand, the league-best Minnesota (21-4) aims to win a fourth straight game.

Both teams return to action on Sunday. The Aces will visit Paige Bueckers' Dallas Wings, while the Lynx will host the Atlanta Dream.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Minnesota Lynx player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Bridget Carleto n 8 2 0 1 0 0 0 3-4 2-2 0-0 18 Napheesa Collier 13 7 1 2 1 1 0 3-7 1-1 6-8 18 Alanna Smith 0 3 4 1 3 1 0 0-3 0-3 0-0 12 Kayla McBride 6 2 2 0 0 0 0 2-5 2-3 0-0 20 Courtney Williams 16 1 2 1 0 0 0 7-9 2-3 0-0 11 Jessica Shepard 2 1 1 1 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 4 Natisha Hiedeman 0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 1 Diamond Miller 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2-3 0-0 0-0 -2 Maria Kliundikova 2 3 0 1 0 0 0 1-3 0-0 0-0 -2 Anastasiia Olairi Kosu DNP - - - - - - - - - - Karlie Samuelson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jackie Youn g 8 1 3 2 1 0 0 2-7 2-4 2-2 -13 NaLyssa Smith 4 2 0 1 1 0 1 2-3 0-0 0-0 -3 A'ja Wilson 11 6 3 2 0 0 3 3-7 0-0 5-6 -13 Jewell Loyd 0 1 0 3 0 0 0 0-4 0-2 0-0 -8 Chelsea Gray 7 2 0 1 0 2 0 3-6 1-3 0-0 -10 Dana Evans 2 2 1 1 0 1 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 -13 Aaliyah Nye 3 1 0 0 1 1 0 1-3 1-3 0-0 -11 Megan Gustafson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -6 Kiah Stokes 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Kierstan Bell DNP - - - - - - - - - - Cheyenne Parker-Tyus DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx game summary

The Minnesota Lynx had a 27-18 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter. Courtney Williams scored nine points for Minnesota, while Chelsea Gray led Las Vegas with seven points.

Minnesota ended the first half on a 12-3 run to take a 16-point lead (51-35) into the halftime break. The Lynx outscored the Aces 24-17 in the second quarter.

Williams led all scorers in the first half with 16 points on 7-for-9, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. Napheesa Collier added 13 points and seven rebounds.

A'ja Wilson led Las Vegas in the first half with 11 points and six rebounds, while Jackie Young added eight points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

