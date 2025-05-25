Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm game player stats and box score for May 25 | 2025 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces battled the Seattle Storm on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Coming into the game, both teams have identical 2-1 records to start the 2025 WNBA season. After losing their respective season openers, Seattle and Las Vegas have won two straight games.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm player stats and box score

Seattle Storm

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Alysha Clark 5 2 1 2 1 0 0 2-3 1-1 0-0 9 Nneka Ogwumike 15 4 4 1 1 1 0 7-8 1-1 0-0 24 Ezi Magbegor 6 4 2 3 0 2 1 2-4 0-0 2-2 15 Gabby Williams 12 5 4 0 1 2 0 5-7 2-4 0-0 24 Skylar Diggins 6 0 5 2 0 0 0 2-5 0-1 2-2 20 Erica Wheeler 12 0 4 0 2 0 0 4-5 2-3 2-2 20 Zia Cooke 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -2 Lexie Brown DNP - - - - - - - - - - Dominique Malonga DNP - - - - - - - - - - Katie Lou Samuelson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Li Yueru DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jackie Young 10 1 2 0 2 4 0 5-8 0-3 0-0 -22 A'ja Wilson 7 3 4 0 0 1 1 2-7 0-1 3-4 -20 Kiah Stokes 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -15 Jewell Loyd 12 0 1 0 0 0 0 4-8 3-5 1-1 -21 Chelsea Gray 7 2 2 1 0 1 0 2-5 1-2 2-2 -15 Crystal Bradford 0 0 0 2 0 1 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -12 Dana Evans 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0-2 0-1 0-0 -7 Aaliyah Nye 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Kierstan Bell DNP - - - - - - - - - - Megan Gustafson DNP - - - - - - - - - - Elizabeth Kitley DNP - - - - - - - - - - Tiffany Mitchell DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm game summary

The Seattle Storm raced to a 34-20 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter. Nneka Ogwumike had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on 5-for-6 shooting for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is the lone bright spot for the Aces, scoring 12 points in the first quarter.

Seattle outscored Las Vegas 24-16 in the second quarter to take a 58-36 into the break. The Storm led by as much as 24 in the first half. Ogwumike had a game-high 15 points, while Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler scored 12 apiece.

For the Aces, Loyd ended the first half with 12 points — all scored in the opening quarter. Jackie Young added 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray each scored seven points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

