  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm game player stats and box score for May 25 | 2025 WNBA season

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm game player stats and box score for May 25 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 25, 2025 22:58 GMT
The Las Vegas Aces battled the Seattle Storm on Sunday (Image sources: Getty)
The Las Vegas Aces battled the Seattle Storm on Sunday (Image sources: Getty)

The Las Vegas Aces battled the Seattle Storm on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Ad

Coming into the game, both teams have identical 2-1 records to start the 2025 WNBA season. After losing their respective season openers, Seattle and Las Vegas have won two straight games.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm player stats and box score

Seattle Storm

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Alysha Clark52121002-31-10-09
Nneka Ogwumike154411107-81-10-024
Ezi Magbegor64230212-40-02-215
Gabby Williams125401205-72-40-024
Skylar Diggins60520002-50-12-220
Erica Wheeler120402004-52-32-220
Zia Cooke20010001-20-10-0-2
Lexie BrownDNP----------
Dominique MalongaDNP----------
Katie Lou SamuelsonDNP----------
Li YueruDNP----------
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Las Vegas Aces

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jackie Young101202405-80-30-0-22
A'ja Wilson73400112-70-13-4-20
Kiah Stokes04000010-10-10-0-15
Jewell Loyd120100004-83-51-1-21
Chelsea Gray72210102-51-22-2-15
Crystal Bradford00020100-00-00-0-12
Dana Evans00000100-20-10-0-7
Aaliyah Nye00010000-00-00-02
Kierstan BellDNP----------
Megan GustafsonDNP----------
Elizabeth KitleyDNP----------
Tiffany MitchellDNP----------
Ad

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm game summary

The Seattle Storm raced to a 34-20 lead over the Las Vegas Aces at the end of the opening quarter. Nneka Ogwumike had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists on 5-for-6 shooting for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is the lone bright spot for the Aces, scoring 12 points in the first quarter.

Seattle outscored Las Vegas 24-16 in the second quarter to take a 58-36 into the break. The Storm led by as much as 24 in the first half. Ogwumike had a game-high 15 points, while Gabby Williams and Erica Wheeler scored 12 apiece.

Ad

For the Aces, Loyd ended the first half with 12 points — all scored in the opening quarter. Jackie Young added 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while A'ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray each scored seven points.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications