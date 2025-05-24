Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

The Las Vegas Aces battled the Washington Mystics on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Aces (1-1) are looking for their second win this season after splitting the first two games. Meanwhile, the Mystics (2-1) are seeking their third win.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Las Vegas Aces

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jackie Young 9 2 2 1 1 0 1 3-8 1-2 2-3 -2 A'ja Wilson 7 6 3 2 1 2 0 2-6 1-2 2-2 -1 Kiah Stokes 0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -15 Jewell Loyd 4 2 0 2 1 0 0 1-5 1-4 1-1 1 Chelsea Gray 9 1 1 1 1 2 0 4-8 1-3 0-0 -9 Kierstan Bell 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-1 0-0 -7 Dana Evans 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-1 0-0 -8 Tiffany Mitchell 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 2-2 -10 Aaliyah Nye 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 6 Crystal Bradford DNP - - - - - - - - - - Elizabeth Kitley DNP - - - - - - - - - - Megan Gustafson DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Washington Mystics

Player PTS REB AST PF STL TO BLK FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jade Melbourne 6 1 1 1 1 0 0 2-5 1-2 1-2 8 Kiki Iriafen 11 7 1 0 0 0 0 3-6 0-0 5-6 16 Stefanie Dolson 8 3 4 2 0 0 1 3-6 2-3 0-0 18 Sonia Citron 6 3 2 0 0 1 0 2-4 2-4 0-0 9 Sug Sutton 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 2-5 1-2 2-2 16 Sika Koné 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 -7 Emily Engstler 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0-1 0-0 0-0 -9 Lucy Olsen 4 4 1 2 0 3 0 2-3 0-1 0-0 -6 Georgia Amoore DNP - - - - - - - - - - Shakira Austin DNP - - - - - - - - - - Aaliyah Edwards DNP - - - - - - - - - - Brittney Sykes DNP - - - - - - - - - -

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Washington Mystics had an 18-16 lead over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics increased their lead to 10 (28-18) in the second quarter. They outscored the Aces 24-17 in the period and had a 42-33 at the break. Kiki Iriafen led Washington with 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half. Stefanie Dolson added eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each scored nine points for Las Vegas, while A'ja Wilson had seven points and six rebounds in the first half.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

