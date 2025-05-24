  • home icon
  • Las Vegas Aces vs Washington Mystics game player stats and box score for May 23 | 2025 WNBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified May 24, 2025 03:03 GMT
The Las Vegas Aces battled the Washington Mystics on Friday (Image sources: Getty)
The Las Vegas Aces battled the Washington Mystics on Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The Aces (1-1) are looking for their second win this season after splitting the first two games. Meanwhile, the Mystics (2-1) are seeking their third win.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics player stats and box score

Las Vegas Aces

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jackie Young92211013-81-22-3-2
A'ja Wilson76321202-61-22-2-1
Kiah Stokes03110000-10-10-0-15
Jewell Loyd42021001-51-41-11
Chelsea Gray91111204-81-30-0-9
Kierstan Bell00000010-10-10-0-7
Dana Evans20000001-20-10-0-8
Tiffany Mitchell20000000-00-02-2-10
Aaliyah Nye00011000-10-10-06
Crystal BradfordDNP----------
Elizabeth KitleyDNP----------
Megan GustafsonDNP----------
Washington Mystics

PlayerPTSREBASTPFSTLTOBLKFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jade Melbourne61111002-51-21-28
Kiki Iriafen117100003-60-05-616
Stefanie Dolson83420013-62-30-018
Sonia Citron63200102-42-40-09
Sug Sutton71100002-51-22-216
Sika Koné00030000-00-00-0-7
Emily Engstler00100200-10-00-0-9
Lucy Olsen44120302-30-10-0-6
Georgia AmooreDNP----------
Shakira AustinDNP----------
Aaliyah EdwardsDNP----------
Brittney SykesDNP----------
Las Vegas Aces vs. Washington Mystics game summary

At the end of the first quarter, the Washington Mystics had an 18-16 lead over the Las Vegas Aces.

The Mystics increased their lead to 10 (28-18) in the second quarter. They outscored the Aces 24-17 in the period and had a 42-33 at the break. Kiki Iriafen led Washington with 11 points and seven rebounds in the first half. Stefanie Dolson added eight points on 3-for-6 shooting.

Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young each scored nine points for Las Vegas, while A'ja Wilson had seven points and six rebounds in the first half.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

