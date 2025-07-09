Napheesa Collier's WNBA All-Star team 2025: All starters, reserves, new coach & more details revealed

Napheesa Collier has selected her 2025 WNBA All-Star team following Tuesday's draft with fellow captain Caitlin Clark. Collier and Clark were named captains after receiving the most fan votes, with the Indiana Fever star barely passing the current MVP favorite.

Collier had the second pick of the draft and went with business partner and fellow UConn legend, Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. She also drafted Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike and Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers.

Here is the official starting lineup for Team Collier.

Guard - Paige Bueckers

Guard - Allisha Gray

Forward - Nneka Ogwumike

Forward - Napheesa Collier

Forward - Breanna Stewart

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

