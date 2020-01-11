10 Unexpected Things that could happen in WWE by the end of 2020

Never say never in this business!

With the end of 2019, WWE wrapped up yet another decade of its programming. The company reached some new heights, but had a few low spots as well. As the company enters 2020 they hope to put their best foot forward and continue their run as the premiere wrestling promotion in the World.

In 2019 we saw the WWE give us some massive shockers with many unexpected story lines including Kofimania, Women main eventing WrestleMania for the first time, Brock Lesnar winning the MITB, and CM Punk returning on a WWE show - albeit on another network. One thing that was made clear once again was - you can expect the unexpected to happen in this business.

In this article, we'll take a look at 10 unexpected things that could happen in WWE by the end of this year. Be sure to comment down and let us know which of these would you be most excited about?

#10 New Day breaks up

Will Big E turn heel soon?

New Day has been one of the most successful factions in WWE since they first joined forces in 2014. Though initially starting as three heels coming together, the group has been a massive baby face ever since. Thanks of course to the power of positivity!

Last year we saw Kofi Kingston realize his dream and win his first WWE Championship. While many were expecting Big E to turn on his brother, WWE kept the trio together. This may not be the case in 2020, especially with Xavier Woods not in the mix due to an injury. Big E has always had the potential to become a top singles star, and if WWE shows faith in him, 2020 could be his year to shine.

As much as we love New Day, they might soon become stale. Big E turning on Kofi would be a massive story line, and would allow both men to grow individually and stand on their own. The question becomes, what happens to Woods when he's healthy enough to return?

