10 WWE Superstars who were legitimately hurt in the ring

WWE Superstars are professionals, yet they are prone to get injured.

Let's recall 10 moments when Superstars hurt themselves.

Ishaan Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Triple H and Finn Balor recovered in a few months after getting injured in the ring

WWE Superstars are professionals, yet they are prone to injury. Countless Superstars, in the past, have spoken about the results of wrestling tirelessly for years during their WWE career. Most of them are now unable to operate properly in their day-to-day life and some of them, now, have chronic injuries as well.

Despite this, WWE Superstars try to bring the best out of their bodies. While wrestling, even the slightest misstep could potentially injure someone and leave them on the sidelines for weeks, or even months, sometimes.

In this article, we are going to list 10 WWE Superstars who legitimately hurt themselves during their match. As always, let us know which of these injuries you think hurt these Superstars the most.

#10 Ronda Rousey

Rousey hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey fought her final WWE match at WrestleMania 35 against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The RAW Women’s Championship was on the line which was later won by Lynch when she pinned Rousey.

Since then, The Rowdy One hasn’t appeared on WWE Television for multiple reasons. During the main event of ‘Mania 35, Rousey injured her hands. Yet she was able to finish the match without any problem.

A few months later, she once again hurt herself - this time on the TV set. Currently, Becky Lynch is feuding with Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey’s name has been brought several times in their rivalry. Does that mean she will return soon? Perhaps, at WrestleMania 36? Fans are excited to know if this will happen.

Could WWE shock the world by turning Ronda Rousey on her friend, so that she could focus on winning the RAW Women's Championship from Lynch as a revenge (since she lost it to her)?

1 / 10 NEXT